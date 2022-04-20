Michelle Obama's Brother and His Wife Sue Kids' Former School, Allege 'Unfair Treatment' of Students of Color

In their complaint, Craig and Kelly Robinson allege their children were "suddenly" terminated from the Wisconsin school after the parents "raised concerns about USM's treatment of its students of color"

Craig Robinson, who is Michelle Obama's brother, and his wife Kelly Robinson have taken legal action against a private school in Milwaukee, alleging the educational institution expelled their children after both parents raised concerns about the way students of color were treated.

On Monday, they filed a complaint against their sons' former school, University School of Milwaukee, which they began attending in 2016.

In a statement, Craig and Kelly said that "as parents of biracial children," they chose to enroll their children, ages 11 and 9, at USM because of the school's stated commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The parents allege in the lawsuit that in April 2021, when their older son was in the fifth grade, he was "suddenly" terminated from the school. Two months later, their younger son, then in the third grade, saw his promise of enrollment for the incoming school year revoked "without prior notice or just cause," according to the complaint.

Per their complaint, the parents claim this action was taken after they "raised concerns about USM's treatment of its students of color and submitted bias incident reports on behalf of underrepresented students."

In the termination letter they received from the school in June, the parents were told they "had violated the School's Common Trust and had not fulfilled their commitments as partners with USM," the suit states.

USM responded via a public letter on Tuesday, saying that while they could not comment on the specifics of the legal case, the school's "enrollment decisions had nothing to do with complaints of inequity or discrimination and we intend to vigorously defend the school against any claim to the contrary."

Craig Robinson Kelly Robinson and Craig Robinson | Credit: ABC

During an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Greg said they decided to sue the school for several reasons.

"We want to hold University School of Milwaukee accountable not just to our two children who they retaliated against, but more importantly, there's a whole community of people who are out there that we wouldn't feel right if this happened moving forward," he shared. "The third reason is, this needs to stop and change and this will help all students at the University School of Milwaukee."

The Robinsons told GMA they began noticing issues relating to their children's virtual classroom assignments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a lot of parents, we heard what was going on in the classroom because of COVID and there were repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes that were in actual assignments," Craig said. "The use of the word 'plantation' and things of that nature."

"In addition to the racial and ethnic stereotypes, there was an insensitivity to socioeconomic status as well as a disregard for the children who weren't physically in the classroom," he claimed.

In a statement, the couple said they "felt compelled to raise our concerns and communicate our perspective…just as we had done for years on a variety of other issues where we believed the school could improve."

"It was not long after we expressed these concerns that we were informed our children were no longer welcome at USM, without any explanation as to why," they alleged.

Per the complaint, the parents claim their experience was "part of a broader pattern, extending over many years, of unfair treatment and insensitivity by USM toward its students of color and underrepresented students."

Although the suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages, the couple says taking legal action has "nothing to do with personal financial gain" — and have said any money they receive "will be put towards initiatives designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in schools."

"This is about accountability, fairness, and doing what is right," they said in a statement.

Their lawyer, Kimberley Cy. Motley, tells PEOPLE that "since the Robinsons have filed their complaint and come out so publicly about this, there's literally hundreds of people that are supporting them." The lawyer says that others have also reached out about "sharing their stories with me legally."

Though UCM said they could not comment on any specifics of the case, head of school Steve Hancock said in a statement Tuesday they "cannot and will not tolerate persistently disrespectful, bullying, or harassing behavior directed at our devoted and hardworking teachers and administrators."