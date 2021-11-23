Michael Strahan to Fly to Space on Blue Origin's Third Human Mission

Michael Strahan will be one of six crew members launched into space by Blue Origin Dec. 9

Michael Strahan is preparing for his biggest journey yet: a trip to space.

The Good Morning America anchor shared the exciting news on the show Tuesday, telling his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos that he'll be on board for Blue Origin's third human flight into space, which takes off Dec. 9.

Strahan, 50, shared footage of himself being measured for his flight suit and testing out a seat to ensure it would fit his 6 foot, 5 inch frame.

"Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member," Strahan explained on GMA. "Without hesitation, I said yes."

Strahan reported on the first Blue Origin launch in July, according to ABC News. Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, traveled to space on the company's first human flight, which the host covered for ABC. The anchor said watching the historical event that day inspired him to join the Dec. 9 launch.

"I wanted to go to space," he said. "I think just being there, at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing."

Strahan explained, "I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it's going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, I just wanted to be a part of it.

"I was really enamored by the first flight I saw," he added.

Strahan will be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space. Strahan and Shepard Churchley are both honorary guests, while the remaining four crew members — Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess — paid for their seats on the flight.

The Bess' will make history as the first parent-child pair to fly to space together, according to a Blue Origin press release. Strahan is receiving a stipend from Blue Origin as a crew member, which he plans to donate to The Boys & Girls Club, per the statement.

The Blue Origin flight is scheduled for liftoff at 9 a.m. local time on Dec. 9 from a remote launch site in West Texas. Blue Origin will provide coverage of the flight on their website that day starting at 90 minutes before launch.