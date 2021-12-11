"I want to go back," Michael Strahan told Jeff Bezos following his Blue Origin space flight on Saturday

Michael Strahan Touches Down as He Returns to Earth After Space Flight: 'That Was Beyond'

Michael Strahan is back on Earth following his space flight on Saturday.

"That was beyond," Strahan, 50, told Jeff Bezos upon touching the ground. "I want to go back."

Joining Strahan on the flight were Laura Shepard Churchley — the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to Space — as well as Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane and Cameron Bess, now the first parent-child pair to travel to space together.

According to Blue Origin's official website, the New Shepard vehicle — named after Laura's father — can seat six astronaut and is "fully autonomous," meaning there is no pilot.

The reusable craft's 11-minute flights are "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space," according to the company's website. There, travelers experience weightlessness and take in incredible views of Earth from space.

Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan From left top: Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick; from bottom left: Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan | Credit: Blue Origin

Although Strahan had a strict weight limit for the personal items he was allowed to bring to space, he chose a carefully curated collection of mementoes, which he revealed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Among his list of items were his Super Bowl XLII Ring, 12 shell casings from the 12-gun salute performed at his father Gene's funeral, a necklace from girlfriend Kayla Quick's late grandmother as well as a lucky $2 bill.

The Michael Strahan brand also teamed up with Blue Origin for a limited-edition pullover hoodie.

Exclusive - Strahan - What he’s Bringing to Space Michael Strahan - Blue Origin NS-19 Michael Strahan with the items he's planning to bring to space | Credit: Blue Origin

"Whether my New York Giants jersey, a concert t-shirt, or a suit for your wedding day, what we wear can help define significant moments in life. Not only does the clothing make you feel good in the moment, it ties to memories that live on," Strahan said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I am excited to be able to create this limited-edition collaboration with Blue Origin to not only commemorate this once in a lifetime moment – but it gives fans of space travel the chance to share in this journey with me."

Ahead of the launch, the Bezos Earth Fund announced that it awarded $443 million in grants to organizations fighting for climate justice as well as nature conservation and restoration.