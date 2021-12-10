The retired NFL star will be one of six crew members on Blue Origin's upcoming crewed mission, which is scheduled to blast off on Saturday

Michael Strahan Is Bringing a Football With Him to Space That Will End Up in the Hall of Fame

Michael Strahan's upcoming trip to space will be one to remember.

The retired NFL star, who turned 50 last month, will be one of six crew members on Blue Origin's third crewed flight, which is scheduled to blast off on Saturday.

During this week's Thursday Night Football pregame show, Strahan was joined by Jeff Bezos, who founded the aerospace company, at the Blue Origins Center in Van Horn, Texas. During the segment, the 57-year-old Amazon billionaire presented Strahan with a special football, which will go in the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon his return to earth.

"Listen, we've got something we want to present to you, Michael," Bezos said as he grabbed the ball and gave it to Strahan. "We cannot send you, of all people, up into space without a football."

The former safety then joked, "If I fumble [the ball], it's just going to float, so no problem!"

Strahan shared the clip on his Twitter page Friday morning and noted how "honored" he is to bring the football to space. "Thank you, @JeffBezos, for surprising me with this," he added.

Of course, that's not the only special item the Good Morning America anchor will be bringing with him.

Strahan previously revealed to PEOPLE that he'll also be taking along a number of sentimental touchstones, including 12 shell casings from the 12-gun salute performed at his father Gene's funeral, his Super Bowl XLII Ring, and a lucky $2 bill.

Earlier in the segment, Bezos commented on how "excited" he is for Strahan to make the trip.

"It is the most profound, meaningful experience," Bezos told Strahan. "I don't know what its going to be like for you. You're going to see the Earth. You're going to see how vulnerable it is and how fragile it is. You're going to see the blackness of space. You're going to see this gem — all life is]supported on this one little rock."

He added, "It's going to change you. Everybody who's been there, it's changed them. I don't know what it's going to do to you, but I can't wait to talk to you afterwards and find out!"

Strahan will be joined on the flight by fellow guest Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space.

Also taking flight are space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his son Cameron Bess, per Blue Origin.

Just days before the launch, the Bezos Earth Fund announced that it awarded $443 million in grants to organizations fighting for climate justice as well as nature conservation and restoration.