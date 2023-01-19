Michael Lehrer, Second City Alum Who Had ALS, Dies at 44: He 'Died with Dignity on His Own Terms'

"His spirits were good. He was, I think, really at peace with his decision," a friend said after the comedian died in Portland, Ore., Tuesday

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 11:06 AM
Michael Lehrer
Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty

Michael Lehrer, a comedian and Second City alum who had ALS, has died. He was 44.

Lehrer, who was diagnosed with the debilitating neurological disease in 2017, died in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday with the assistance of a doctor, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Oregon's Death with Dignity Act has allowed patients with terminal illnesses to end their lives with medication under the supervision of their medical team since 1997.

"Michael died with dignity on his own terms," his partner and caregiver, Colette Montague, told the newspaper, adding that it "was the hardest decision he ever made."

A friend, Seth Weitberg, recently visited Lehrer in Portland and told the Sun-Times, "His spirits were good. He was, I think, really at peace with his decision."

A tribute shared on his Instagram account expressed gratitude for everything the performer had "given to the world."

"Godspeed you wild and crazy man," the post read. "We love you always."

Lehrer was remembered by Second City for "his irreverent and iconoclastic material."

The performer, who was selected as a New Face of Comedy at the 2014 Just for Laughs Festival, helped create four original sketch reviews for the famed troupe and spent time touring and at an outpost in Las Vegas, they shared. And for his last improv set with Second City he memorably got a tattoo onstage.

Following his diagnosis, they wrote that "Michael bravely and hilariously pivoted his comedic persona to directly confront his struggles and foibles with the devastating disease."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the final years of his life, Lehrer kept performing and was a regular on the live comedy podcast Kill Tony, performing in the show in Austin 99 times between 2019 and 2022, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

"I have ALS," one of his jokes went, according to the newspaper. "One question: Where the f--- did all that ice bucket money go?"

"​​We knew it was coming yet there are still no words for it. What a human," read a tribute posted on the podcast's Instagram account. "He truly lived to make you all laugh. Rest easy."

Joe Rogan, a frequent guest on the show, also shared a post honoring the comedian.

"The courage this man had to do stand up while battling a debilitating disease was insanely impressive, and though he struggled to get words out the man would KILL onstage," he wrote. "He was a real legend, and I'm going to miss him very much."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Lehrer's son.

"He wanted his son, Colin to be ok financially when he left this world. Please help honor Michael and show him how much we loved him by making sure his son can be secure for a while," read a post on the page, which has already raised nearly $17,000 in under 24 hours.

"He made us laugh like we never knew we could, at things we never knew we could laugh at," the post continued. "Let's come together as a community and fulfill Michael's last wish as best we can."

Related Articles
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
2 Americans Among 72 Who Died in Airplane Crash in Nepal, Authorities Say
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year After They Died
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
4 Tenn. Church Members Dead, 1 Injured After Elder's Plane Crashes in Texas: 'We Ask for Your Prayers'
Mark Knittle, Fisherman Is Missing After Going Overboard While Hooking a ‘Huge’ Ahi Tuna in Hawaii
Fisherman Is Missing After Going Overboard While Hooking a 'Huge' Ahi Tuna in Hawaii
Cheyann Klus
Remains of Woman Who Went Missing in Chicago More Than 5 Years Ago Have Been Located
Man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Son cries at his mom's wedding dress
Bride's Young Son Breaks Down in Happy Tears After Seeing His Mother in Her Wedding Dress
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits The Empire State Building on January 17, 2023 in New York City.
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Is Unbothered by Haters and Focused on a Passion for Sustainable Style
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2021 Scripps Spelling Bee Winner Zaila Avant-garde Is Becoming a Children's Book Author — See the Covers!
Brittany Tee
Search Expands for Missing Mass. Woman, 35, Last Seen Over a Week Ago: 'We Want Her Home,' Mom Says
polar bear
Polar Bear Shot Dead After It Kills Woman and Boy in Alaska During 'Rare' Attack
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=5247345155313786&set=pb.100001150611110.-2207520000.&type=3 Jesse Maxwell psoentdroS0517f0f , ghh cmu67t 2 0 1 m5il30 8 t0ca M 2ca 2 c 2 m0c9 a 97 y h2 ·
Georgia Lineman Called Daughter on FaceTime Before He Was Killed Clearing Storm Debris
This French nun, Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, is Europe's oldest person and was tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January but didn't develop any symptoms
Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'
Jones County fatal fire
56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer's Husband Says It Was His Idea to Fake Her Death: 'I'll Take 100 Percent of the Blame'