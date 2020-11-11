Mich. Worker Accidentally Crushed to Death by 12-Ton Manufacturing Mold

Worker David Spanos, 42, was killed in what “appears to be a tragic accident," authorities said

A Michigan man working at a manufacturing plant was killed after he was crushed by a 12-ton mold while on the job, authorities said.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from the Romeo Rim manufacturing plant in Bruce Township just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

They were told that a man had been injured by a piece of equipment.

Upon arrival, employee David Spanos, 42, was found dead, the release said.

Spanos was found beneath a manufacturing mold weighing 25,000 lbs. “that had fallen from one of the interior plant walls.”

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the incident, and authorities said it “appears to be a tragic accident.”

Romeo Rim, a company that creates custom injection molding services, recently celebrated a year without any safety incidents, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Though the page appears to have since been deleted, the company reportedly said on May 18 that it had recorded zero safety incidents for one full year — the second time it reached that milestone in less than three years.

"This is a great achievement for any company, but perhaps even greater for a manufacturing company," the website reportedly said.