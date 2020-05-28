"She was outgoing and energetic. Lexi had the ability to make everyone laugh!" her family said

Mich. Teen Killed in Lake Crash After Her Jet Ski Is Accidentally Struck by Her Boyfriend’s

A rising high school senior who friends said had a way of bringing “everyone together” was killed in a jet ski accident on a Michigan lake on Sunday.

Lexi Simon, 17, was driving a personal watercraft on Lake Fenton with her boyfriend, who was riding his own watercraft behind her, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told MLive.

Just before 4 p.m., Simon slowed down or stopped on her jet ski, but her boyfriend, also 17, did not, and his jet ski struck hers from behind, Swanson said.

He then leapt into the water to try and rescue her, but she was pronounced dead at Ascension Genesys Hospital about four hours later, MLive reported.

Witness reportedly told authorities that Simon may have hit the brakes because she saw someone fall off a tube nearby. Authorities do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

Simon had recently completed her junior year at Lake Fenton High School, and was passionate about music — especially the band Queen, according to her obituary.

“She was outgoing and energetic. Lexi had the ability to make everyone laugh!” her obit said. “She was a talented artist and loved making personalized gifts for everyone.”

Friend Jaylyn Hodges told Fox affiliate WSMH that Simon was a “leader” who had a way of bringing people together and making them feel included.

“She always talked to everybody,” Hodges said. “I would love to be her and anyone else would be lucky to even know her.”

Classmate Christian Parker, meanwhile, remembered Simon for her consistently positive attitude.

“She was genuinely such a happy person,” Parker said, WSMH reported. “Like, walking through the hallways I would just see her smiling and laughing with her friends 24/7 and I think that’s something we can all adopt.”