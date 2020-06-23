“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Mark Clark said

Mich. Man Wins Second $4 Million Lottery in 3 Years: 'This Will Help Me Keep Fishing'

It's one thing to win one multi-million-dollar lottery, but to win two? Well, Mark Clark knows how it feels to do just that.

The 50-year-old from Michigan won a $4 million jackpot this month, nearly three years after securing his first $4 million lottery prize in December 2017, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice," Clark told the Michigan Lottery of the prize, which he earned by playing the $150,000,000 Payout scratch-off game. "It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling."

The surprise was made even more special by the coin Clark used to reveal his winnings.

“I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago,” he recalled. "We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this."

Instead of choosing annuity payments to receive the full $4 million, Clark took home a one-time lump sum installment totaling about $2.5 million.

"I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now," Clark said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $150,000,000 Payout game launched in February 2018. Each $30 ticket gives players a chance to earn prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million.

Just like after his first lottery win in 2017, Clark has an idea of how he'll use the extra cash.