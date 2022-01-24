"You just hope and pray that it was fast, and they didn't really suffer a whole lot," a family friend said of the deaths of Jeff McKeon and twins Addilyn and Jaxson

Mich. Father and 6-Year-Old Twins Killed in Crash: 'They Were Just Such a Beautiful Family'

Tragedy struck a family of four when a car accident took the lives of a beloved father and his 6-year-old twins.

Jeffery McKeon, 41, and his two children — daughter Addilyn and son Jaxson — died in a crash that took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Pinconning Township, Michigan, according to MLive.com.

Police arrived at the scene to find that a garbage truck had been crashed into by the family's pickup truck, Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham told the outlet. Although deputies are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, the garbage truck was stopped when the pickup truck ran into the rear of the vehicle.

McKeon was pronounced dead at the scene while the twins were taken to a nearby hospital, where they tragically succumbed to their injuries, per the outlet.

"It's tragic, this kind of a loss," Cunningham told the outlet. "It's unimaginable for the family."

The Bay County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McKeon and the young children are survived by his wife Karrie, who was not in the car at the time of the crash.

"They were just such a beautiful family," Michele Birnbaum, Karrie's best friend and godmother to the twins, told CBS affiliate WNEM.

"That driver's side was just, just crushed. It was so bad. You just hope and pray that it was fast, and they didn't really suffer a whole lot," Birnbaum added.

Birnbaum, who has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support her friend, said that Karrie is "holding onto the memories" she has with her husband and children.

"[She's] very thankful that they came into the world together, and she said, she's glad they left together because that's how they came into the world," she added.

Jeff was remembered as a "loving" father who would do anything for his family.

"Jeff's children were his most prized possession in this world, he idolized his children and family," reads his obituary.

Their daughter Addilyn was the couple's "little princess" while Jaxson "loved to tinker, tear things apart, and rebuild them 'just like his dad,' " per the memorial.

More details about the family were shared by Birnbaum on the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $30,000 as of Monday morning.

After getting married in 2007, Jeffrey and Karrie welcomed Addilyn and Jaxson exactly one minute apart on March 14, 2015.

Addilyn "had the most gorgeous red hair," Birnbaum wrote, calling the 6-year-old child a "an exact look alike of her mother."

"She was a tough cookie who would fall and get hurt but always got back up and do it again. She was fearless and full of energy," the family friend added.

Meanwhile, Jaxson "had the most amazing little smile."

"He too was fearless and although he did not look as much like his mother he definitely resembled his father," she added.

"No one could have ever imagined what was going to happen on that day, in the blink of an eye three cherished souls left this earth and took their wings," Birnbaum wrote. "I know that not everyone can donate but anything will help with funeral costs, medical bills, bills in general and other expenses."

Funeral services for the family were held on Saturday.