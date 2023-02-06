Mich. Community Mourns Parents of 3 Who Were Killed in Crash While Driving to Son's Basketball Game

A community in Michigan is mourning the death of two parents who were killed in a head-on collision.

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba to honor the lives of Jerry and Tara Weaver, both 47, who died in a car crash on Jan. 27, according to NBC and FOX affiliate WLUC-TV. A funeral service was held on Friday.

The couple was headed to their son's basketball game when the collision occurred on US-2 near Fishdam River in Garden Township, per WLUC-TV and NBC affiliate WPBN-TV.

An out-of-control tractor-trailer attempted to overcorrect after drifting to the side of the road before, crossing the centerline in the process and hitting a Toyota SUV head-on, with the couple inside, the outlets reported.

Jerry and Tara became college sweethearts after meeting at Lake Superior State University, where they were both members of the Theta Chi Rho family, according to their obituary.

They wed on July 11, 1998 in Escanaba, where they raised their three children.

Kathy Woodbury, who knew Jerry and Tara from church, told WLUC-TV that the husband and wife were "absolutely remarkable" people who had a "profound" impact on their community.

"They would do anything for anybody and it's amazing that the community is coming out to help them and family and friends," Woodbury added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in support of their children to help with funeral costs and "ensure the kids have the comfort to stay in their own home."

So far, nearly $215,000 has been raised via the campaign as of Monday.

"This family is going to have a long road ahead of them," wrote Ian Valentine, who organized the fundraiser. He said the GoFundMe should hopefully "help them ease the worries and focus on each other."

In addition to the GoFundMe, dozens of fundraising events have been established to support the family.

"No words are enough to say we are forever grateful for the outpouring of support and financial contributions," a social media page for the Escanaba Area Public Schools wrote last week. "We literally cannot keep up with posting all of the pictures, fundraisers and donations. Know we see you, we feel you and we are so very thankful! People truly are amazing."