Corey Logan was working an overtime shift on Nov. 10 when he responded to the fire at his home and learned his wife had died inside

Miami Firefighter’s Wife Dies in House Fire at Their Home That He Responded to: 'Fireman’s Worst Nightmare’

A Miami firefighter experienced an unimaginable tragedy last week when he responded to a dispatch call during an overtime shift — only to discover the flames had broken out at his own home and killed his wife.

Corey Logan's life has forever been changed after the devastating incident on Nov. 10, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Driver/Operator's colleague, Christopher Morales.

"This is a fireman's worst nightmare!" Morales wrote on the fundraiser page. "Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire, as well. His whole world has been flipped upside down and he needs our help!"

"I am asking for any and everyone who can to help our brother in this tragic time," Morales continued. "He will need help with everything to get his life and family’s life back together."

Morales said he and Logan were working an overtime shift together when the incident unfolded.

"Shortly after lunch, Corey's life changed in a heartbeat," he recalled. "Corey received a Ring notification on his phone, which showed a neighbor frantically banging on his front door, which led him to believe something was wrong at his house."

Logan also grew concerned because his wife had "many medical conditions," according to the GoFundMe. The firefighter was her primary caretaker.

"Every day not at the firehouse, he was taking care of her like no other," Morales explained, noting that he and Logan decided to use a truck go to his house to ensure that everything was okay.

It wasn't until they were a couple of minutes out that Morales said the pair received a dispatch call about a house fire at Logan's address.

"He knew it immediately," Morales recalled. "Unfortunately, when we arrived, we had the worst-case scenario. There [were] heavy smoke and fire coming from his house with his wife inside."

Despite doing their job to the best of their ability, which included extinguishing the flames and searching the house as quickly as they could, Morales said the firefighters were "too late" and Logan's wife had passed away in the fire.

At this time, it is unclear if any other family members were inside the house at the time of the blaze, and whether the medical conditions of Logan's wife played a role in her tragic death.

In the wake of the incident, Morales set up the GoFundMe in hopes that their community could help Logan, a longtime member of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team.

"Corey has been a firefighter with Miami Dade Fire Rescue for over 20 years with almost all of those years here at Station 6," Morales wrote. "He’s the bid in Driver on Engine 6 B shift and is the heart and soul of the station. His energy is infectious and is hands down one of the best D/O’s on the job!"

"ANY donation amount will help and be appreciated to get him back on his feet as he deals with this tragedy," Morales added. "Please keep him and his family in your prayers as we help him navigate this unfortunate event."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also addressed the tragedy in a statement on Twitter, writing, "We have received many inquiries regarding a fire that #MDFR responded to yesterday in Homestead. As many of you know, the fire happened at the residence of one of our firefighters and sadly, during this fire, his wife tragically passed away."

"On behalf of the #MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences. At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss," the fire department continued. "We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we are focusing on supporting our firefighter and their family."