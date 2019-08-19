Miami Doctor Falls to His Death at Age 34 During Romantic Vacation with His Fiancée in Spain

Image zoom Courtesy Kelly Family

Dr. Daniel Sirovich and his fiancée Kristi Kelly were enjoying a sweet vacation in Spain when tragedy struck on Wednesday.

Sirovich, 34, and Kelly, 28, initially planned to attend a music festival in England, but rainy weather prompted a change of plans, and the couple decided to go hiking in Ibiza instead, the Staten Island Advance reported. Sirovich stepped away from the trail, stumbled and fell at least 80 feet.

“It’s a horrible end to a beautiful romance,” Kristi’s mother told the Advance. She added of Sirovich and Kristi in a Facebook post: “He had the most beautiful soul and absolutely adored her as she does him.”

The grieving mother tells PEOPLE that Kelly is “devastated,” and the family disputed reports that Sirovich was trying to take a photo when he fell. She says Sirovich’s remains have not yet been transported to the United States.

Sirovich and Kelly were sightseeing near a cliff in Sa Pedrera de Cala D’Hort at the time of the accident, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Sirovich’s friend Gui Ramos to cover funeral costs. The page states that Sirovich fell 82 feet.

“Danny was by far the person with the most life that I have ever met. He gave 120% in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving Kristi Kelly, his family, and friends,” Ramos wrote in a Facebook post.

“To living life to the fullest and truly enjoying each and every moment, seeing the whole world and appreciating every detail in music.”

Sirovich was completing his medical residency at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami and was set to start a new job in an intensive care trauma unit in Boston, according to the Miami Herald.

A biography on Kendall Regional’s website states that Sirovich is originally from New Jersey and traveled a lot in his life.

Kelly’s mother told the Advance that Kelly and Sirovich met in Miami seven years ago and were “inseparable.”

“They studied together, they lived together, they traveled the world together and their whole goal was to heal people,” she told the outlet. “They traveled the world, the two of them.”

She added that Kelly was also studying to become a medical professional.

“All they were concerned about was getting their education and saving lives,” she said of the pair. “They were just an awesome couple.”

They became engaged in 2016 and were planning to marry next year, according to the Advance.