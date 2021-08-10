Miami Condo Building Is Deemed 'Unsafe' and Evacuated 6 Weeks After Surfside Collapse Killed 98

"It's really chaotic because we're not getting a final answer of what's going on. Everyone's just trying to pack their stuff and find somewhere to go," one resident told a local news station

A Miami-area condo was evacuated Monday night after city officials deemed it "unsafe" for occupancy, just six weeks after a building in nearby Surfside collapsed overnight, killing 98 people.

Residents of the eight-story building at 5050 NW Seventh St. in the Flagami neighborhood were forced to pack up and leave in the middle of the night amid mandatory evacuations, the Miami Herald reported.

"My grandfather just comes in the house screaming, 'we have to leave immediately'," Mya Castanedo told WFOR-TV. "It's really chaotic because we're not getting a final answer of what's going on. Everyone's just trying to pack their stuff and find somewhere to go."

Issues with the property began in early July, when the city issued a notice of violations, including a failure to obtain a 40-year recertification to ensure the building's safety, city spokeswoman Stephanie Severino confirms to PEOPLE.

Later that month, residents of the building met with a group of city officials to voice their concerns about the building's condition, and the next day, city staff conducted an inspection of the entire property, Severino says.

"As a result of the inspection, the detached elevated garage to the east was to be closed off due to structural concerns," she says. "The damaged columns within the first floor of the main structure required emergency shoring and a subsequent shoring plan to be immediately submitted. Plans for repairs would be required prior to any further work."

Severino said the city's building department received a letter from an engineer on Aug. 5 that said the building was safe for current occupancy while emergency repair work continued, but no shoring plan or plans for such repairs were ever submitted.

The next day, an inspector saw structural work being done without a permit and immediately issued a stop work order, Severino says.

On Monday, officials with the building department met with the condo association and the engineer to go over the unpermitted work, and as a result, found that the building's columns were "structurally insufficient," Severino adds.

Because of that, Building Official Maurice Pons and Assistant Director for Structures William Hunt "made the determination that the building" should be vacated and isn't safe for "current occupancy," Severino says.

The condo association could not be reached for comment, and a representative for the property's management company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The city is currently working to find available hotel rooms to house displaced residents following the evacuations, and will cover the cost of the rooms until the building is deemed safe again, though a timeline remains unclear, the Chief of Staff for Commissioner Alex De La Portilla told WFOR-TV.

"We don't know where we are going to go," resident Dairon Deramico told the outlet. "The city is saying they are going to give us a place, maybe for a couple of weeks or a few days. I don't know what's going to happen."