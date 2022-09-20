Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website

A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website.

In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site.

"I have recently been terminated from my job as the meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 in NYC. I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life," Adame wrote in a lengthy post on Monday, apologizing to his employers, co-workers, viewers, and family and friends.

According to multiple outlets including the New York Post and the Daily Beast, Adame has filed a lawsuit against the website — reportedly identified in court docs as Unit 4 Media LTD — in order to obtain the identity of the anonymous user who sent naked images of him on the site to NY1. He has said he intends to sue the use for taking and distributing the images without his consent.

The images were also sent to his mother, Adame said in the suit.

He continued in his post, "Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn't paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated."

A representative for Charter Communications, the parent company of NY1, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In his post, Adame acknowledged that he is now getting professional help, and that as a "public figure," there are "certain responsibilities that come along with the privilege that I enjoyed."

"But let me be clear about something: I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them."

Adame concluded his post with an emotional plea to future employers.

He wrote, "Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our 'click-bait' culture."