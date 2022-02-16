Meteorologist Cries Tears of Joy as Boyfriend Surprises Her with Marriage Proposal on Camera
Mary Lee always dreamed of getting engaged under the Northern Lights — and this year, her wish was granted.
Lee, a meteorologist at San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX-TV, got the proposal of a lifetime when her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan and his daughters Mirium and Madi surprised her at work on Valentine's Day, according to the outlet.
In the middle of filming a segment on the Northern Lights, Ninan and the girls stopped by with roses — as well as a very important question.
"You light up my life in the most spectacular, beautiful ways," Ninan said as he dropped down to one knee. "Will you marry me?"
With tears of joy streaming down her face, Lee accepted his proposal.
"I love you so much," she said.
As it turned out, the whole station had a hand in making their colleague's dream engagement a reality.
"They called it 'Operation Marry Mary!' " Lee told KPIX.
After watching the proposal back on air, Lee couldn't help "crying again" as she relived the magical moment.
"It was just so unexpected," she said. "All of you were dropping hints. I totally did not get it. I didn't even see it coming."
In fact, just a week earlier, Lee recalled talking to her now-fiancé about seeing the Northern Lights.
"That was my dream," she said. "He made it happen and it was incredible."