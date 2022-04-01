Meteorologist Calls His Kids During Broadcast to Warn Them of Nearby Tornado: 'Scary Moment'

"I knew they were not watching me on TV!" NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer wrote on Twitter afterwards, noting that both his kids were safe

A D.C.-area meteorologist calmly mastered the work/life balance as a tornado approached his neighborhood earlier this week.

Doug Kammerer, NBC Washington chief meteorologist, called his kids during Thursday's broadcast to warn them of the storm after realizing their Maryland home was in the tornado's path. "As a matter of fact, I'm tracking this so closely now, this is going to go right over my house," he said in the clip shared by the station.

While still in front of the map, Kammerer pulled out his phone, calling his son. "Kent, you there buddy? Hey man, I want you to get down in the basement. We got a tornado warning," he said. "I want to make sure you and Cally get downstairs as soon as you can."

"Right now?" his son could be heard on the other end, as the meteorologist responded: "Get down there right now. Get in the bedroom down there and just wait 10-15 minutes, okay? Do it now. Thanks, buddy."

After finishing the call, Kammerer seamlessly returned to the broadcast. "I gotta warn my kids, because I know what my kids are doing right now, they're probably online gaming, and they're not seeing this," he said.

Kammerer later took to social media to share that his kids were safe. Recounting the experience, he explained that when he zoomed in on the map, he "saw that [the tornado] was going very close to my house and I knew I had to warn my kids," as their mother wasn't home at the time.

"Yes, had to warn my family!" he wrote in another Tweet. "Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit."

NBC4 Washington shared the clip on social media, which has since amassed more than 18,000 views on Instagram. Commenters praised Kammerer for keeping his composure while protecting his family.

"That's what being a good parent looks like!" one commenter wrote, as another added: "He was so calm."