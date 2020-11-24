Unexplained Metal Monolith Found Firmly Planted in Utah Desert by Officers: 'The Strangest Thing'

"It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from," the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau wrote

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau announced in a press release it has discovered a metal monolith "installed in the ground" in a remote area of a southeastern Utah desert.

The "unusual object," standing tall amid the red rock, was spotted as officers with the DPS Aero Bureau were working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to conduct a count of bighorn sheep in the area, according to the press release.

Pilot Bret Hutchings told NBC affiliate KSL-TV that they were flying over the area when they happened to notice the metal object.

"One of the biologists is the one who spotted it," Hutchings recalled to the outlet. "He was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!' And I was like, 'What?' And he's like, 'There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!'"

"That's been about the strangest thing that I've come across out there in all my years of flying," he added.

Image zoom The metal monolith in the desert | Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau

Following the discovery, officers immediately landed near the object to investigate further, according to the press release.

"I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high," Hutchings told KSL-TV of the shiny object. "We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it."

Because the monolith was firmly planted in the ground with no indication of who might've put it there, officers were unable to come up with any definite answers.

"We were thinking, 'Is this something NASA stuck up there? ... Are they bouncing satellites off it or something?" Hutchings recalled to KSL-TV, noting that the object had no scientific purpose and appeared to be a work of art.

"I'm assuming it's some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan," he continued, referencing a scene from the sci-fi film that features a similar-looking monolith.

Image zoom Officers exploring the metal monolith | Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau

Though Hutchings believed the object could be the result of an artist, others were quick to assume the culprits behind the monolith were aliens because, well... 2020.

"This was definitely embedded by aliens," wrote one Twitter user, while another added, "I’m preferring it be aliens."

"Of course he found that thing now. It’s 2020," quipped one person. "Dude should have kept on flying. This is not the year man. Not the year."

"As if 2020 has not been weird enough, we now [have] unexplained metal monoliths in barely accessible canyons!" joked another user.

"It’s 2020. Just keep on going by and don’t go back and look. Moving it might screw up the whole planet even more than it already is. If that’s even possible," added someone else.

Image zoom Officers inspecting the metal monolith | Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau

The Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau even jokingly got in on the speculation, writing in its press release: "It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from."

As the Bureau of Land Management continues to determine whether further investigation is needed, officials said they are purposely keeping the monolith's location a secret to avoid having visitors.

"The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue," the press release stated alongside photos and videos of the strange discovery.