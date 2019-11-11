Massachusetts Man Receives Answer to Message in a Bottle Sent 9 Years Ago: 'This Is Insane'

A Massachusetts man had the surprise of a lifetime when someone in France found a letter in a bottle he tossed into the waters of Long Beach nearly a decade ago.

Max Vredenburgh was just 10 years old when he placed a letter inside of an empty wine bottle and tossed it into the ocean on August 21, 2010, he recalled to WBZ-TV. The letter was short and sweet, and in it, Vredenburgh talked about the things he liked at the time, such as his favorite color and what he liked to eat.

“I’m 10 years old. I like apples, I like the beach,” the letter read, according to the news station. “My favorite color is blue. I like animals. I like cars and I like outer space. Please write back.”

After so much time had passed, Vredenburgh likely never expected to get a response back. Perhaps the bottle had been shattered against rocks, or it washed up on some abandoned shore — the possibilities were endless.

That’s why Vredenburgh was so surprised last month when he received a letter addressed to him from a stranger in Europe.

In the letter, the sender — a man named G. Dubois — said he found Vredenburgh’s letter in a bottle along the coast of France, thousands of miles from where it had been tossed in the water.

“When I first read his letter, my heart, my stomach just dropped,” Vredenburgh told WBZ-TV. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. My 10-year-old wish just came true. This is insane.’ ”

“Logistically, I think I have a higher chance of winning the lottery than this happening,” he said of the once in a lifetime occurrence.

Vredenburgh posted about the letter in a now-viral tweet that has been liked on Twitter nearly 500,000 times.

“This kind of made me reflect back on who I used to be,” he said. “I want to know about him. I want to know if he likes, what his favorite food is, what his favorite color is. Does he like space?”

The news station said Vredenburgh and Dubois have now contacted each other on Instagram.