Merriam-Webster Tweets About All the 'Wasted Time' Spent Arguing Over 'Pointless Things' in English Language

English can be a tricky language, but Merriam-Webster doesn't think it should be.

During a Q&A on Twitter Thursday, Merriam-Webster editor Ammon Shea tweeted from the dictionary's official account that the "weirdest quirk" for English speakers has been "arguing about pointless things" over the language.

The off-the-cuff remark came when a fan asked the brand to name "the weirdest word in English" and the "weirdest quirk of English."

"Today my candidate for weirdest word is Thomas Nashe’s definition of 'fox-drunk': 'when he is craftie drunke, as many of the Dutchmen bee, that will never bargaine but when they are drunke.' Apologies to the Dutch," Shea tweeted.

"I think the weirdest quirk of English is that we're still arguing about pointless things like whether to split infinitives or end a sentence with a preposition," a follow-up tweet read. "These are non-issues, and should've been ignored when they were introduced hundreds of years ago. So much wasted time."

Twitter users quickly responded with their own opinions over the English language, with many expressing relief over not having to worry about grammar all the time.

"Those two examples are used by grammar police to show off their superior knowledge of worthless information," one user replied.

Another tweeted, "Thank you for giving permission to end a sentence with a preposition. How do I cite your tweet?"

"Oh thank you. Sometimes it feels better to break one of those rules but until now I have always felt guilty," a third user wrote. "You have set me free!"

During the Q&A, Shea also tweeted from Merriam-Webster's account that the dictionary company that the English language is ever-evolving thanks to those who speak and write it.

When a user asked how editors "decide when a slang word or nonstandard word has officially broken through into unqualified English," Shea replied, "Actually, we don’t really decide - the English-speaking people do, through the manner in which they use words, and we try our best to keep up with their decisions, and to register them."

"Words are judged by the company they keep, and if the word appears in serious publications and in serious contexts with other serious words, it loses its informal status," Shea wrote. "Here are some words that were labeled ‘slang’ in our dictionary in 1916: awful, bootleg, cahoots, coed, fluke, hunch, jamboree, jinx, and leery - all have managed to shake off that usage label."

Merriam-Webster has been known to add and update words continuously in its dictionary to reflect how they're used in its current time.

Last month, Kennedy Mitchum, a 22-year-old Black woman from Missouri, said the company agreed to change the definition of the word "racism" after she reached out to them about an update.

"I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world," Mitchum told CNN. "The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice it's the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of Black Americans."

Merriam-Webster's current definition of racism is "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race."

Peter Soklowksi, an editor at Merriam-Webster, told CNN that they update the dictionary two or three times a year to keep it up-to-date as possible. When the dictionary is updated next, Soklowski said the new entry for racism will be added.