Merriam-Webster Adds 370 Words and Phrases to Dictionary, Including Baller, FWIW and Oat Milk

Merriam-Webster's new update features COVID-19-era words, corporate-culture words and plenty of slang

By
Published on September 9, 2022 10:32 AM
Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary
Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary. Photo: Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

ICYMI, "lewk," "pumpkin spice" and "janky" are among the 370 new entries that have made it into the latest update of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The new words run the gamut, having arrived thanks in part to the news, teenagers, food trends and the corporate world.

Notable additions include COVID-19-era words like "subvariant," "booster dose," "emergency use authorization," "false negative" and "false positive."

The dictionary also prepared a full plate of food-centric words, such as omakase, birria, oat milk and bahn mi.

Meanwhile, some of the slang-sourced words might need a little more explanation. Sus ("suspicious" or "suspect"), baller ("excellent, exciting or extraordinary, especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle") and cringe ("so embarrassing, awkward, etc. as to cause one to cringe") all made the cut, as well as abbreviations like FWIW ("for what it's worth"), and ICYMI ("in case you missed it").

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large, said in a statement obtained by Yahoo! News.

He added in the statement, "Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use."

Last year, Sokolowski offered more insight on the TODAY show and explained how new words are chosen to be added to the dictionary.

Noting that there must be written proof of a word's longevity, Sokolowski said, "If a word is used frequently in publications such as The New York Times or The Atlantic, then it goes into the dictionary."

"We need to see it appear in carefully edited prose over a period of time — and not just in memes and on social media," he added.

Related Articles
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
vaccine
Merriam-Webster Declares 'Vaccine' the Word of the Year After Updating Definition
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
The full Buck Supermoon or Thunder Moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on July 13, 2022, as seen from Verona, New Jersey.
Breathtaking Photos of July's Buck Moon Captured From Around the World
pandemic
Merriam-Webster Announces 'Pandemic' Is the 2020 Word of the Year
Kempel Family
See All the Adorable Pictures from the Kempel Quintuplets' Father's Day Photoshoot with Their Big Sisters
Douglas Emhoff
'Second Gentleman' Gets Added to the Dictionary: 'I Won't Be the Last,' Doug Emhoff Says
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (12970507ax) Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, gets a kiss from her mom Rampriya Logan on stage as she celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md Spelling Bee, Oxon Hill, United States - 02 Jun 2022
Photos of Former National Spelling Bee Champions (and the Words They Won with)
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant
Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020
Flower Moon Athens Greece
Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: See All of the Super Flower Blood Moon Photos from Around the World
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Thai Boxer Khaosai Galaxy to Mountaineer Junko Tabei
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Thai Boxer Khaosai Galaxy to Mountaineer Junko Tabei
bill gates
Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Fortunate to Be Vaccinated and Boosted'
aisian pacific american heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Kimora Lee Simmons to the Founding of Sony
Area 51
The Storming of Area 51: A Covert Journey to the Heart of America's Worst-Kept Secret
MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott's Most Charitable Donations So Far
new orleans tornado
At Least 1 Dead, Several Others Injured After Devastating Tornado Rips Through New Orleans