Merriam-Webster Adds 370 Words and Phrases to Dictionary, Including Baller, FWIW and Oat Milk

ICYMI, "lewk," "pumpkin spice" and "janky" are among the 370 new entries that have made it into the latest update of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The new words run the gamut, having arrived thanks in part to the news, teenagers, food trends and the corporate world.

Notable additions include COVID-19-era words like "subvariant," "booster dose," "emergency use authorization," "false negative" and "false positive."

The dictionary also prepared a full plate of food-centric words, such as omakase, birria, oat milk and bahn mi.

Meanwhile, some of the slang-sourced words might need a little more explanation. Sus ("suspicious" or "suspect"), baller ("excellent, exciting or extraordinary, especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle") and cringe ("so embarrassing, awkward, etc. as to cause one to cringe") all made the cut, as well as abbreviations like FWIW ("for what it's worth"), and ICYMI ("in case you missed it").

"Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large, said in a statement obtained by Yahoo! News.

He added in the statement, "Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use."

Last year, Sokolowski offered more insight on the TODAY show and explained how new words are chosen to be added to the dictionary.

Noting that there must be written proof of a word's longevity, Sokolowski said, "If a word is used frequently in publications such as The New York Times or The Atlantic, then it goes into the dictionary."

"We need to see it appear in carefully edited prose over a period of time — and not just in memes and on social media," he added.