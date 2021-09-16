Melinda Gates Throws Daughter Jennifer 'Incredibly Special' Party Ahead of Her Upcoming Wedding

“So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life," wrote Jennifer Gates, who is engaged to equestrian Nayel Nassar

Melinda French Gates is celebrating her daughter Jennifer Gates.

Earlier this week, Jennifer — the 25-year-old daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates — shared a series of photos from a fête that took place ahead of her upcoming marriage to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

"Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, @melindafrenchgates," Jennifer wrote alongside a series of photos from the outdoor bash, including a smiling snap of Melinda, 57, spending time with her daughter.

"So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!" Jennifer added.

"Happy birthday to our one of a kind mom, woman and hero," Jennifer wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Wishing you the biggest celebrations today and most incredible year ahead."

The 23-year-old Stanford graduate first shared the happy news of her engagement to Nassar, an equestrian, in January 2020.

In her social media announcement, a visibly surprised Jennifer can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as she leans against Nassar during a ski trip.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she wrote alongside the affectionate snap. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Both of Jennifer's parents went on to congratulate the couple.

"I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!" Bill, 65, wrote in the comments section.

"So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar! ❤," added Melinda.

Since her parents' divorce, Jennifer has spent time with both her mother and father.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," she captioned a smiling photo with the billionaire Microsoft co-founder back in May, shortly after the former couple announced their separation.