"It will be a big wedding," a source tells PEOPLE of Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar's upcoming nuptials

Melinda Gates Smiles While Spending Time with Daughter Jennifer in N.Y.C. Ahead of Wedding Weekend

Melinda French Gates and daughter Jennifer Gates enjoyed a day out in New York City!

The pair were seen arriving at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday ahead of Jennifer's wedding to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

Melinda, 57, wore a statement-making pink ensemble for the outing, while the bride-to-be, 25, opted for a lacy white dress.

"They kicked off the celebrations yesterday in N.Y.C.," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Jennifer was with her family and friends yesterday and Nayel with his."

"They both seem very excited about their wedding week," the source added.

Jennifer is the eldest daughter of Melinda and ex-husband Bill Gates. The pair, who finalized their divorce in August, are also parents to son Rory John, 22, and daughter Phoebe Adele, 19.

In addition to joining her daughter on this week's pre-wedding festivities, Melinda has taken an active role in preparing for Jennifer's special day.

"It will be a big wedding," a source tells PEOPLE of the nuptials, which will take place in Westchester County, New York this weekend.

"Jennifer is very close with her mom," the source adds. "Melinda is a huge part of the wedding preparations."

Since her parents' split, Jennifer has spoken warmly of both of her parents.

In August, about two weeks after Bill and Melinda's divorce was finalized, Jennifer shared a series of affectionate birthday tributes to her mother.

"Happy birthday to our one of a kind mom, woman and hero," she wrote. "Wishing you the biggest celebrations today and most incredible year ahead."

The Stanford graduate has also spent time with her father.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," she captioned a smiling photo with Bill back in May.

Jennifer, who is currently an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, announced her engagement in January 2020.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she captioned a photo of the pair, who began dating in January 2017.