Melinda Gates Posts Throwback Halloween Photo: 'How Times Have Changed,' Says Daughter Jennifer

"How did we not discuss this on our phone call today!?" Jennifer Gates wrote alongside the vintage Halloween snap with mom Melinda French Gates

Days earlier, Jennifer celebrated another special occasion: her father's 66th birthday.

To mark the big day, Jennifer — an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai — shared a previously-unseen photo of herself and the Microsoft co-founder from her wedding day.



"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity," she captioned the smiling snap.



"Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun," she added. "Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime 🤍 Xx Jenn."

Bill and Melinda — who finalized their divorce in August — were among the family and friends who gathered together on Oct. 16 to watch Jennifer and Nassar say "I do."



"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," Melinda wrote after the ceremony in a loving message to the newlyweds.

In his own post, Bill told his daughter that it was "impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day."

"I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together," he added.

Bill and Melinda announced their separation after 27 year of marriage in May. Court documents filed by Melinda at the time called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they wrote in a joint statement at the time.



"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they added. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Jennifer previously said that while it's been a "challenging year," it was extra special to celebrate her marriage to Nasser, 30.

"One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love," she told Vogue in October. "I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves."