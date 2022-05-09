"They grow up faster than you think!" Melinda French Gates wrote alongside the sweet photograph with kids Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe

Melinda French Gates Posts Throwback Snap with Her Kids on Mother's Day: 'Missing Moments Like This'

Melinda French Gates is remembering happy memories on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the philanthropist and global advocate for girls and women shared a sweet throwback shot with her three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Gates.

In the snap, a smiling Melinda, 57, strikes a pose with daughters Jennifer and Phoebe as well as son Rory.

"Missing moments like this one today. They grow up faster than you think!" she captioned the family photo. "Happy Mother's Day, everyone.❤️"

Leaving an affectionate note to her mom in the comments section, Jennifer, 26, called Melinda the "best mom in the world, then and now."

Jennifer went on to share a touching tribute of her own to two very important women in her life: Melinda and Iman Harby, mom of Jennifer's husband, Nayel Nassar.

"Celebrating these two wise, brilliant mamas & all the women who love and care for others today. Happy Mother's Day 🤍✨," she wrote.

Nassar, 31, echoed his wife's sentiment, sharing the same photograph on his Instagram Story. "So happy to have moms like these," he wrote.

In a separate Mother's Day post, Bill paid tribute to his late mother, Mary Maxwell Gates, who died in 1994.

"When I was a kid, I was happy spending all my time inside reading. My mom always pushed me to do more, and I'm so glad she did," he wrote alongside a childhood shot of the pair outside on the ski slopes.

"No matter what we were doing, or where I was at in my career, she always encouraged me to think of others and give back. She was one of the most generous people I've ever known, and a major inspiration for my philanthropy," the billionaire added.

Earlier this month, Bill opened up about the current state of his relationship with Melinda, who has been candid about her own journey of healing following their divorce.

"I'm also grieving the same way she is," the Microsoft co-founder, 66, shared with the Sunday Times while promoting his new book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic. "You know, we grew up together."

Asked if he would describe them as friends — a word Melinda declined to use during her interview with CBS Mornings in March, saying instead that they were "friendly" — Bill answered that he "would say that."

"We have a, you know, super important, complex, close relationship where we've chosen to work together," he told the Sunday Times, referring to their continued commitment to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.