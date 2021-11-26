Melinda French Gates shares three children with former husband Bill Gates, whom she finalized her divorce from almost four months ago

Melinda French Gates Reflects on Holidays Over the Years with Old Photo of Now-Grown Children: 'Thankful'

Melinda French Gates celebrated Thanksgiving with a look back on old times.

On Thanksgiving, the 57-year-old posted an old photo on Instagram with daughters Jennifer, 25, and Phoebe, 19, as well as son Rory, 22.

Melinda shares all three with former husband Bill Gates, whom she finalized her divorce from almost four months ago.

"Thankful, thankful, thankful. Wishing you and yours a very #HappyThanksgiving as I reflect on holidays past with these three turkeys," Melinda captioned the photo with a turkey emoji.

Jennifer also shared a throwback photo with brother Rory in celebration of the holiday. "Sibling reunion! we will be clutching our warm drinks and smiling this big spending the holiday together 😌💗🦃 happy thanksgiving to those celebrating!" she captioned the post.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, 66, along with Melinda were both present for their daughter Jennifer's wedding last month.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," Melinda captioned a congratulatory Instagram post showing a beaming Jennifer holding hands with new husband Nayel Nassar, 30.



"Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day," Bill wrote in his own post. "I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."

Bill and Melinda announced their separation in May. Court documents filed by Melinda at the time called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote in a joint statement at the time, referring to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded together in 2000.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they continued. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

