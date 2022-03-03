"I hope that happens for me again," Melinda French Gates said during a wide-ranging interview on Thursday

Melinda French Gates Says She's 'Definitely' Open to Dating Again After Divorce from Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates is hopeful about finding love again.

The philanthropist, 57, spoke candidly about her life in a wide-ranging interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on Thursday — which marked the first time she has spoken publicly about her high-profile divorce from Bill Gates.

"On the day I got married, I never thought I would end up being divorced," Melinda said during the sit-down. "Unfortunately, I felt like I needed to take a different path."

Asked about if she's open to dating in the future, Melinda told King, 67, with a smile that she "definitely" is, adding, "I hope that happens for me again."

"I'm dipping my toe in that water a little bit," Melinda said, noting that the "water" is "interesting, at this point."

Earlier in the conversation, Melinda shared that when she and Bill, 66, made their divorce announcement last May, she knew it "was going to be a surprise to people."

"I felt bad about that but I didn't have any sense of how big of news it would be," Melinda added. "You can't anticipate something like that."

Asked about the affair Bill had with a staffer 20 years ago — which a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder confirmed last May — Melinda shared she believes "in forgiveness" and "thought we had worked through some of that."

"There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," she explained.

She went on to tell King that rumors about multiple affairs on her ex's end are "questions Bill needs to answer."

As for where things stand with Bill now, Melinda said they "have a working relationship" and are "friendly," but that there's "still healing that needs to happen" for her to consider them friends.

Although Melinda said she believes she has "probably gotten through the hardest times" by now, there have still "been some hard times, even in the last two weeks."

"I had a lot of tears for many days — days where I'm literally laying on the floor, the carpet this close to me, thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?' Days where I certainly was angry; this is painful stuff," she said.

"At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now," Melinda added.

As for their split, Melinda said she doesn't "question" her decisions "at all."

"I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage on the day we got engaged until the day we got out of it," she said. "Society used to put things on women, like it was our fault — no. I did nothing wrong, so I hold my head high."

Reflecting on their divorce last year, Bill called 2021 the "most unusual and difficult year of my life."

Touching on their decision to continue working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Microsoft co-founder wrote in a year-in-review blog post that the exes "have found a good new working rhythm."