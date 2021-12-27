Melinda French Gates shared a sweet post in honor of her three children as she celebrated Christmas this year

Melinda French Gates Posts Throwback Holiday Snap and Calls Her Children the 'Best Christmas Gift'

Melinda French Gates is filled with holiday cheer!

The philanthropist, 57, took a walk down memory lane this year, posting a throwback Christmas photo of her three children: daughters Jennifer, 25, and Phoebe, 19, as well as son Rory, 22.

In the sweet snap, the trio wore coordinating red ensembles as they posed together on Santa's lap.

"These faces have always been the best Christmas gift," the proud mama captioned the adorable image. "Sending warm wishes to you and yours this holiday season."

Melinda shares her three kids with former husband Bill Gates, whom she finalized her divorce from in August.

Ahead of the December holiday, Melinda also shared a fun TikTok video about how out of all the holidays, Christmas is her favorite.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year!" she wrote alongside the short clip.

Earlier this month, Bill reflected on some big changes that occurred in his life in 2021, calling it the "most unusual and difficult year of my life."

In addition to reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as some of his professional accomplishments, the Microsoft co-founder, 66, opened up about "a subject closer to home: my divorce."

After 27 year of marriage, Bill and Melinda announced they were divorcing in May. At the time, the pair also shared that they would continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they started in 2000.

In his blog post, Bill wrote that the exes "have found a good new working rhythm, but I can't deny that it's been a year of great personal sadness for me."

"I've been impressed by how resilient my loved ones—especially my kids—have been in this challenging time," he added.

Another big moment for the family came in October, when Bill and Melinda's daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Nayel Nassar.

At the time, Bill wrote that it was "impossible" to put his happiness for the couple into words.

"I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together," he shared in a social media tribute.

Added Melinda, who was also present for their daughter's big day, "What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar."