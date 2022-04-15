Elon Musk launched a bid for over $40 billion to buy the social platform, according to an SEC filing placed Wednesday

Meghan McCain Says She's Often Bullied on Twitter amid Elon Musk's Bid to Buy Platform, Go Private

Meghan McCain is weighing in on Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter.

The former View cohost, 37, shared her thoughts in a tweet after the Tesla and Space X CEO, 50, launched a bid for over $40 billion to purchase the social platform, according to an SEC filing placed Wednesday. In the regulatory filing, Musk said that he wants to take the company private.

On Thursday, hours after Musk tweeted that he "made an offer," McCain retweeted a message from Washington Post columnist Max Boot in which he shared his concerns about Musk's possible purchase of the social media company.

"I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter," Boot wrote. "He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less."

McCain echoed those sentiments and called for the end of social media bullying.

"I've been on this platform 12 years & basically not a day goes by someone doesn't threaten to kill or rape me," she said.

She added that Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey "personally called" her to discuss the issue.

"Women deserve better than what's allowed to take place here - and the woke liberals in Silicon Valley don't give a s–—," she continued.

Earlier in the day, Musk tweeted a link to the filing, which details his offer to pay $54.20 per share for 100 percent ownership of Twitter.

"I think it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech," Musk said during an interview at the TED 2022 Conference on Thursday, according to The Hill.

"Twitter has become sort of the de facto town square, so it's really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they're able to speak freely within the bounds of the law," he added.

In a letter to Twitter's Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor on Wednesday, the entrepreneur said he wants to take the platform private.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," the entrepreneur explained.

"However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form," he continued. "Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

He then detailed his plan to obtain full ownership of the company.

"As a result, I am offering to buy 100 percent of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54 percent premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38 percent premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced," he said.

Musk's bid to buy Twitter comes about after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Sunday that the tech executive declined an invitation to join Twitter's board.