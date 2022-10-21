Megan Hilty is reacting to the "overwhelming support" that's been shown for a GoFundMe campaign that raised funds to recover the remains of her family members who died in a plane crash in Washington last month.

On Sept. 4, a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Puget Sound, killing everyone on board. Days later, Megan confirmed that her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and their son Remy, were among those dead. Lauren was eight months pregnant with her son, Luca, at the time of the crash.

Megan and her sister, Kristen Hilty Eaton, created a GoFundMe page on Wednesday to help finance the location efforts of the remains of Lauren, Remy and Luca after they said Ross and other victims were recovered in the days following the crash.

Noting in an Instagram post on Friday morning how it is "difficult to describe the depth of our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received in such a short time" tied to the fundraiser, Megan said, "Because of this generosity, we will be able to start the recovery effort for Lauren, Remy & Luca immediately and hopefully bring some kind of closure to this unbearable tragedy very soon."

"This tragic loss put us in an impossible situation and, to be very honest, it was incredibly difficult to ask for help," Megan wrote.

"But," she continued, "the immediate outpouring of support has shown us we are not alone in wanting to recover our beloved family members, and that has brought us an immense amount of comfort."

"Because of the generous support we've received, we will be able to cover the search and rescue team's costs and make a donation to their foundation to help other families look for their loved ones," Megan added, without naming the specific foundation.

Megan then thanked supporters for showing her and her family love during a difficult time.

"Whether you have contributed financially, brought us meals, sent flowers or cards or healing thoughts and prayers, we will never truly be able to thank you enough for supporting our family when we needed you the most," she wrote.

The Smash actress concluded her post by noting that she and her loved ones "will keep trying and we will be paying these acts of kindness forward for the rest of our lives," before signing her message "in profound gratitude."

Earlier this month, the Island County Department of Emergency Management said it had recovered and identified seven bodies from the crash.

Also killed in the crash were Seattle attorney Gabrielle Hanna, 29; pilot Jason Winters; passenger Joanne Mera; civil rights activist Sandra Williams and her partner, retired teacher Patricia Hicks; and married couple Luke and Rebecca Ludwig.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Megan and her sister Kristen said, "We are absolutely blown away by the outpouring of love and generosity we've received. Our family is infinitely grateful to feel so supported in our efforts to bring Lauren, Remy & Luca home."

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised over $70,000.