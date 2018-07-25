Only One Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Was Sold — Find Out Where

A lucky lottery participant in California just got a whole lot richer.

Mega Millions announced that Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California, sold the one winning ticket for Tuesday’s $522 million jackpot ($308.1 million in cash).

As ABC News reported, a group of people came to Ernie’s Liquors on Tuesday to celebrate the lucky ticket sale. Kawal Sachdev, the owner of Ernie’s Liquors, told ABC News that he was asleep when the news broke.

“One of my employees called me when I was home, and I was taking a nap,” Sachdev said. “And when he called I woke up, and then he said ‘Congratulations.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he goes, ‘Well, our store has sold the winning lottery ticket.’ And I jumped from there and came right over here.”

The name of the lucky winner has not been revealed, however.

RELATED: This Lottery Winner Made a Dog House Replica of Windsor Castle and Just Donated It to a Shelter

In addition, six tickets in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New Jersey won $1 million, and two tickets in Texas and Massachusetts won $3 million, each.

In the Mega Millions statement, the Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica said, “This has been an exciting roll.”

Mega Millions adds that this is the third jackpot of the year to be awarded and the fifth largest ever. A $451 million ticket was purchased in Florida in January, and a $533 million ticket was purchased in New Jersey in March.

RELATED: Check Your Numbers! Winning $456.7 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

Last month, a Kansas man made headlines when he returned a $1 million lottery ticket to a couple who had left it behind.

“They didn’t know they had the winning ticket, so they never would have known if I hadn’t found them,” Kal Patel, whose parents own the store where the ticket was left, said to The Garden City Telegram. “But then you’d have to live through the guilt of that all your life.”