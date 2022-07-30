Single Ticket Holder in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of $1.3 Billion

The winning ticket, which has yet to be claimed, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois

One lucky lottery winner is set for life!

The hunt for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended, with a single ticket scooping up the entire billion-dollar prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The jackpot-winning ticket of $1.337 billion was purchased at a gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles northwest of Chicago, the organization said.

The prize, drawn on Friday night, is the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game, according to the Illinois Lottery. The buildup has been mounting since Mega Millions drew a jackpot winner in April.

Though the winner has yet to come forward, they have two choices once they come to claim their winnings — annual payments or a lump-sum cash option.

The lump-sum cash option will yield a payout of an estimated $742.2 million. If they choose spread-out, annual payments, they can collect the total over time.

"Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," the statement continued. "We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries."

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing — white balls 13, 36, 45, 47 and 67 — plus the gold Mega Ball 14, making it the prize winner.

This jackpot is the second largest in the 20-year history of the lottery. In 2018, $1.5 billion was won in South Carolina.

Twenty-six tickets also won a large prize, since they matched the first five numbers. The payout is at least $1 million for those game players. Of those 26, six activated the game's multiplier by paying an extra $1 for the ticket, and their payout will be closer to $2 million.

Prizes awarded in California are based on sales and number of winners, not a fixed amount, meaning that one of those 26 tickets will have a prize of more than $4.2 million. Mega Millions reported that 20 of the winners were sold in California.

Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin also had winning tickets of varying denominations.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions. The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion from a Powerball prize in 2016. The winnings were divided between ticket holders.