Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $785 Million — Making it the Fourth-Largest in Game's History

"The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matches all six numbers drawn Friday night," Mega Millions announced in a press release Saturday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 31, 2022 05:09 PM
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Photo: John Smith/VIEWpress

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, becoming the fourth largest in the game's history after no winner was announced in the latest drawing which was estimated at $685 million.

"The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7," the organizer said in a statement Saturday.

The prize has soared to $785 million for the first drawing of the new year on Tuesday night. It comes with a $395 million cash option.

Mega Millions lottery tickets
Getty Images

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," the statement from Mega Millions explained.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion — was won by a single person in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The third-largest jackpot in the game's history was sold earlier this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On July 29, two ticket holders in Illinois won $1.337 billion on a Mega Millions ticket they purchased at a Des Plaines gas station.

The jackpot — which is played in 45 states in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — was last won on October 14.

Two tickets — one from California and another from Florida — hit all six numbers to win the $502 million prize.

Related Articles
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Mega Millions Jackpot Now Up to $640 Million, Is the Largest Ever Offered During the Last Week of the Year
Mega Millions lottery tickets
Single Ticket Holder in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of $1.3 Billion
Powerball
Powerball Jackpot Jumps to an Estimated $1 Billion After No Tickets Match During Saturday Drawing
Powerball lottery jackpot reaches $1.5 billion, New York, America - 12 Jan 2016
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $800 Million — the Second-Biggest Prize in Its History
Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.
Winning $494 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Florida City Devastated by Hurricane Ian
Powerball
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
Mega Millions lottery tickets
2 Winners Come Forward to Claim $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 8 Weeks After Drawing
Lo’ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office in Just 2 Weeks
Image
Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay
mega-millions-3-2000.jpg
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Over $1 Billion – the Third Highest Total in Its History
Powerball
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
Powerball
Tonight's Powerball Prize Is $1.2 Billion — Why Jackpots Are Getting Bigger
Kenneth Smith
33-Year-Old Man Celebrating Second Wedding Anniversary Wins $100K Lottery
Pele
Pelé's Life in Photos
Weekly gas stop leads to $1 million win for Northampton County woman
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'