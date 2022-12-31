Human Interest Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $785 Million — Making it the Fourth-Largest in Game's History "The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matches all six numbers drawn Friday night," Mega Millions announced in a press release Saturday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 31, 2022 05:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Smith/VIEWpress The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, becoming the fourth largest in the game's history after no winner was announced in the latest drawing which was estimated at $685 million. "The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7," the organizer said in a statement Saturday. The prize has soared to $785 million for the first drawing of the new year on Tuesday night. It comes with a $395 million cash option. Getty Images Mega Millions Jackpot Now Up to $640 Million, Is the Largest Ever Offered During the Last Week of the Year "On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," the statement from Mega Millions explained. The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion — was won by a single person in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. The third-largest jackpot in the game's history was sold earlier this year. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On July 29, two ticket holders in Illinois won $1.337 billion on a Mega Millions ticket they purchased at a Des Plaines gas station. The jackpot — which is played in 45 states in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — was last won on October 14. Two tickets — one from California and another from Florida — hit all six numbers to win the $502 million prize.