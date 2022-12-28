Human Interest Mega Millions Jackpot Now Up to $640 Million, Is the Largest Ever Offered During the Last Week of the Year Friday's drawing will be the last of the year, and "could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration," organizers say By Abigail Adams Abigail Adams Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 02:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Smith/VIEWpress It's officially the "largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year" — and at least one lucky person could cash in on the epic payday. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $640 million ahead of Friday's drawing after no one hit all six numbers drawn Tuesday, according to a news release from the organizers of the multi-state lottery game. The current jackpot comes with a $328.3 million cash option. Friday's drawing will be the last of the year and "could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration," the news release said. According to organizers, this is just the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot has topped the $600,000 mark. The first time was in March 2012 and shared by winners from Kansas and Maryland. Mega Millions Jackpot: The Do's and Don'ts of Winning the Lottery Based on Winners' Experiences The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion — was won by a single person in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Mega Millions lottery tickets. Drew Angerer/Getty The third-largest jackpot in the game's history was sold earlier this year. On July 29, two ticket holders in Illinois won $1.337 billion on a Mega Millions ticket they purchased at a Des Plaines gas station. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The jackpot was last won on October 14. Two tickets — one from California and another from Florida — hit all six numbers to win the $502 million prize. The Florida ticket was sold in Fort Myers, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian shortly before the drawing.