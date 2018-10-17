The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now $868 Million After No Winner

A person processes lottery tickets on Tuesday in Los Angeles
Emily Zauzmer
October 17, 2018 08:19 AM

A lucky lottery participant is about to hit the jackpot.

On Friday, a $868 million Mega Millions jackpot, which amounts to $494.5 million in a cash prize, is up for grabs after no person had the six winning numbers on Tuesday, according to a Mega Millions statement. Friday’s Mega Millions total is the second largest lottery jackpot ever, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday totals $345 million, which translates to $199 million in cash, CBS News reported.

“It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions’ lead director, stated, according to ABC News. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

Mega Millions
CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The jackpot would set a Mega Millions record. To date, the largest Mega Millions jackpots were a $656 million haul in 2012, shared by three winning tickets, and a $648 million prize in 2013, split by two tickets.

So far in 2018, Mega Millions doled out a $451 million jackpot in Florida in January, a $533 million jackpot in New Jersey in March and a $142 million jackpot in Ohio in May. The last Mega Millions jackpot, for $543 million, went to 11 colleagues in July.

Mega Millions

As of Monday, when the Mega Millions jackpot was still at $654 million, a person’s odds of winning the prize were one in 302.6 million, according to CNBC.

