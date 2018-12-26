Mega Millions Jackpot Back Up to $348M — Months After Mystery Winner Got $1.5B Prize

There was no lucky winner on Christmas Day to snag the $321 million Mega Millions jackpot — meaning there’s now even more money for the taking.

After no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, the prize is now up to a whopping $348 million, with a $210.2 million cash option. Despite no one taking home the massive winnings, several people won smaller prizes ranging from $6 to $30,000.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The $321 million is the biggest ever offered on Christmas, according to Reuters. It was the fifth time that a Mega Millions drawing was held on Christmas and, just like past years, the grand prize went unclaimed.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and Mega Ball 6; Megaplier 3x.

RELATED: What Should You Do If You Win the Lottery?

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are reportedly one in 302.6 million.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions prize of $1.537 billion went to a single-ticket holder on Oct. 23.

The ticket was sold in South Carolina after days of anticipation.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Wins $10,000 Lottery While Evacuating From Hurricane Irma: ‘We All Started Screaming’

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, the director of the Mega Millions Group, said then in a statement.

“This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

RELATED STORY: One Winning $1.537 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold in South Carolina: ‘A Historic Occasion’

However, more than two months later, the lucky winner still hasn’t come forward to claim their prize.

“This is unusual, considering that it’s $1.5 billion,” Holli Armstrong, of the South Carolina Lottery Commission, told The State earlier this week.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize and, if not claimed by April, the money will be returned to the 44 states that hold Mega Millions lotteries, according to the newspaper.