01 of 05 Jan Goodman, Pembroke, Mass. Sam Goodman In 2019, inspired by a service trip she took to Peru, Jan Goodman, 59, decided to use her green thumb to touch her neighborhood in a meaningful way. Together with her daughter Sam, 22, Goodman — who owns the plant design and services company Cityscapes — bought a food truck, transformed it with a glass roof and shelving and launched TransPLANTed. In the past three years, she's partnered with corporations to take her mobile greenhouse (nicknamed Sprout) to more than 100 locations around Boston selling greenery, with more than $40,000 in proceeds going to charities like the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the NAACP and the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston. "We want to be an example for others," says Goodman. "Our plants have a purpose." Donate to TransPLANTed

02 of 05 Sandhya & Tanya Mahesh, Pearland, Texas Sandhya Mahesh When sisters Sandhya and Tanya Mahesh began performing at Houston-area nursing homes and hospitals in 2015, they didn't know how many people their music could touch — but they did have a personal sense of its importance. "Our grandfather has Parkinson's," explains 17-year-old Sandhya (left), who plays the viola. "We knew music had therapeutic value for him." What began as a simple act of kindness became Chords for a Cause, a nonprofit supported by more than 200 volunteers in 30 states. In addition to performances at healthcare facilities, the sisters have expanded their reach, staging benefit concerts resulting in nearly $30,000 for organizations close to their hearts, like Feeding America and Save the Children. Their latest effort is the Tutti Project, which brings online music tutoring sessions to special-needs groups and underprivileged children's homes. "The joy I get from seeing what we're doing has [spread to] all parts of my life," says 15-year-old Tanya, who sings and plays piano. "Even if I tried, I couldn't let it go." Donate to Chords for a Cause

03 of 05 Bryan Tsiliacos, South San Francisco courtesy Bryan Tsiliacos When Bryan Tsiliacos turned 29 in February, a looming milestone brought with it some anxiety. "There are expectations to being 30," he explains. "The family, the house, the career." To calm himself, the tech company project manager wrote down everything he was grateful for, an exercise that reminded him how much he owes to the generosity of others. Putting his "gratitude in action," Tsiliacos (second from left) hatched 30 Acts by 30, challenging himself to complete 30 bold acts of kindness by his next birthday. So far, he's made and delivered 400 desserts to firefighters in San Jose, distributed $12,000 worth of donated classroom supplies to Oakland middle schools and is assembling care packages for workers at local animal shelters. Of course, with age comes wisdom, and for Tsiliacos that includes the realization that success will mean finishing the mission, not hitting a self-imposed deadline. "I'm going to complete my goal no matter how long it takes," he says. Donate to 30 Acts by 30

04 of 05 Aaron Davis, Tampa & Nate Davis, Plant City, Fla. Nate Davis After Hurricane Ian devastated his home state in September, Aaron Davis — who was first dubbed the Tampa Chainsaw Man for his volunteer efforts during the February 2021 Texas winter storm — saw another opportunity to live up to the name. "Some people have hobbies like stamp collecting," says Aaron, 47 (left). "My brother Nate and I like to do hard work." By the time the wind died down, Nate, 44, had joined first responders in cutting fallen trees and clearing driveways. Aaron, who lives part-time in Austin, flew in, and within a week the brothers had bought and donated 30 power tools to assist cleanup efforts and handed out hot meals to residents of the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. "You have to take care of people," says Nate. "[Kindness] isn't an act you do — it's a way you live." Donate to Kindness for Florida