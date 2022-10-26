Meet the Kindest People in America: Good Samaritans Making Their Communities — and the World — a Better Place

Meet families spreading love in their hometowns — and beyond. And for more acts of kindness, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

By People Staff
Published on October 26, 2022 10:00 AM
01 of 05

Jan Goodman, Pembroke, Mass.

Jan Goodman of Trans Planted in her mobile plant truck - Greenfest – The Greenway Boston – August 19,2019
Sam Goodman

In 2019, inspired by a service trip she took to Peru, Jan Goodman, 59, decided to use her green thumb to touch her neighborhood in a meaningful way. Together with her daughter Sam, 22, Goodman — who owns the plant design and services company Cityscapes — bought a food truck, transformed it with a glass roof and shelving and launched TransPLANTed. In the past three years, she's partnered with corporations to take her mobile greenhouse (nicknamed Sprout) to more than 100 locations around Boston selling greenery, with more than $40,000 in proceeds going to charities like the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the NAACP and the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston. "We want to be an example for others," says Goodman. "Our plants have a purpose."

Donate to TransPLANTed

02 of 05

Sandhya & Tanya Mahesh, Pearland, Texas

Sandhya Mahesh(left ) and Tanya Mahash (right) photo taken at home in Pearland Tx right before an online concert - 2021
Sandhya Mahesh

When sisters Sandhya and Tanya Mahesh began performing at Houston-area nursing homes and hospitals in 2015, they didn't know how many people their music could touch — but they did have a personal sense of its importance. "Our grandfather has Parkinson's," explains 17-year-old Sandhya (left), who plays the viola. "We knew music had therapeutic value for him." What began as a simple act of kindness became Chords for a Cause, a nonprofit supported by more than 200 volunteers in 30 states. In addition to performances at healthcare facilities, the sisters have expanded their reach, staging benefit concerts resulting in nearly $30,000 for organizations close to their hearts, like Feeding America and Save the Children. Their latest effort is the Tutti Project, which brings online music tutoring sessions to special-needs groups and underprivileged children's homes. "The joy I get from seeing what we're doing has [spread to] all parts of my life," says 15-year-old Tanya, who sings and plays piano. "Even if I tried, I couldn't let it go."

Donate to Chords for a Cause

03 of 05

Bryan Tsiliacos, South San Francisco

Kindness Bryan Tsiliacos is doing 30 kind acts before hie 30th birthday Friday, May 6th Fire Station 15 at 1248 S. Blaney Ave. San Jose, CA He gives firefighters his homemade flan
courtesy Bryan Tsiliacos

When Bryan Tsiliacos turned 29 in February, a looming milestone brought with it some anxiety. "There are expectations to being 30," he explains. "The family, the house, the career." To calm himself, the tech company project manager wrote down everything he was grateful for, an exercise that reminded him how much he owes to the generosity of others. Putting his "gratitude in action," Tsiliacos (second from left) hatched 30 Acts by 30, challenging himself to complete 30 bold acts of kindness by his next birthday. So far, he's made and delivered 400 desserts to firefighters in San Jose, distributed $12,000 worth of donated classroom supplies to Oakland middle schools and is assembling care packages for workers at local animal shelters. Of course, with age comes wisdom, and for Tsiliacos that includes the realization that success will mean finishing the mission, not hitting a self-imposed deadline. "I'm going to complete my goal no matter how long it takes," he says.

Donate to 30 Acts by 30

04 of 05

Aaron Davis, Tampa & Nate Davis, Plant City, Fla.

Black short sleeve shirt = Nate Davis Long Sleeve shirt = Aaron Davis Pictures taken in a church parking lot in Port Charlotte, Fl 1 week after Ian made landfall- October 7th We were with the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief team that day
Nate Davis

After Hurricane Ian devastated his home state in September, Aaron Davis — who was first dubbed the Tampa Chainsaw Man for his volunteer efforts during the February 2021 Texas winter storm — saw another opportunity to live up to the name. "Some people have hobbies like stamp collecting," says Aaron, 47 (left). "My brother Nate and I like to do hard work." By the time the wind died down, Nate, 44, had joined first responders in cutting fallen trees and clearing driveways. Aaron, who lives part-time in Austin, flew in, and within a week the brothers had bought and donated 30 power tools to assist cleanup efforts and handed out hot meals to residents of the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. "You have to take care of people," says Nate. "[Kindness] isn't an act you do — it's a way you live."

Donate to Kindness for Florida

05 of 05

The DeBarros Family, Teaticket, Mass.

debarros family photographed in falmouth mass on october 20th 2022 father:Norman, mother: Brooke son: Brayden
“We want to keep the ball rolling and the acts of kindness continuously going around the world,” says Brooke DeBarros (with husband Norman and their son Brayden in October). Elizabeth Cecil

After Chase Soares died in a car accident on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 23, his family wasn't sure they'd ever be okay again. "It's unimaginable pain," mom Brooke DeBarros (pictured with husband Norman and son Brayden) tells PEOPLE. "I didn't want to be here anymore. And I was afraid people would forget about my son." But two years later the DeBarros family found a way to spread Chase's spirit through their non- profit, the Team Chase Foundation, which has a mission of carrying out and encouraging every day good deeds, as Chase did through his life. "It helps me heal. It makes me feel better when I help others," says Brooke. "An act of kindness is very powerful. It can turn someone's life around."

Donate to the Team Chase Foundation

Related Articles
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Keely Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish Premiere 'Easter Sunday', Plus Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco and More
Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have a Date in L.A., Plus Penélope Cruz, the Fosters and More
Kate Middleton Prince William
Princess Charlotte Steals the Show in England, Plus John Stamos, Amanda Seyfried and More
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
A 'Hero,' Grandmother, A Loving Wife, 'Beautiful Soul' Sister: Here Are the Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting. Pearly Young, 77:
A Hero, a Civil Rights Advocate, and a 'Beautiful Soul': Here Are the Victims of the Buffalo Mass Shooting