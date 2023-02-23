Meet the Artist Dog Who Paints Colorful Canvases for a Good Cause

PLUS: This South Carolina man is helping his community with warm meals and working wheels

By Staff Author
Published on February 23, 2023 03:04 PM

Ivy Kite, an Australian Shepherd, showed an aptitude for learning tricks early on, so her owner Lisa decided to see if she could expand her range — and found out that she was a natural with a paintbrush. Lisa now auctions Ivy's creations for charity (her works raised enough in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to give 15,000 lbs. of goods to food banks!); you can find recent works at @availablepaintingsbyivy. Plus, learn more about how South Carolina barbecue chef Elliot Middleton swaps delicious meals for new wheels for people in need.

