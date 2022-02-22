“Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely," Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center wrote in a post on Facebook

Meet Judah Grace, Baby Born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/2022: 'An Answered Prayer for Her Family'

Tuesday marked a very special day for a North Carolina family who welcomed their baby girl into the world in a unique way.

New mom Aberli Spear gave birth to daughter Judah Grace Spear on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/2/2022), at 2:22 a.m. on the dot. Not only that, but the delivery happened in the hospital's labor and delivery room No. 2.

"Today is an extra special 'twos-day' for this newborn and her family!" Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!"

According to the hospital, Aberli is a survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system that inhibits the body's ability to fight off infection.

The treatments Aberli underwent lessened the chances that she and her partner, Hank Spear, could expect children, Cone Health explained. Typical treatment options for the disease include chemotherapy and radiation, according to the American Cancer Society. Immunotherapy can also be used in certain cases.

"Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family," Cone Health wrote in their social media post. "Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely."

"But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered!" they added.

"Judah" means "praise," a name that "fits her story perfectly," the hospital explained.

"She is a blessing for her family!" they continued in their Facebook post. "We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!

Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht told WFMY that Aberli's cancer battle lasted six years up until 2020.

"Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another," Engelbrecht told the news station, which reported that Aberli and Judah are in good health.

Feb. 22, 2022 is being referred to as "Twosday" by many on social media who are embracing Tuesday's unique date, which is made up of all twos when written as 2/22/22.

When written numerically, 2/22/22 is also a palindrome, which is read the same way forward and backward.