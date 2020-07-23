We're Not Really Strangers is a card game where you win by connecting — and growing

Meet the 25-Year-Old Woman Behind WNRS, the Game Getting Stars Like Tracee Ellis Ross to Open Up

Koreen Odiney has always had questions—of the deep-feelings variety.

During middle school, the Israeli-born, Los Angeles transplant would ask her mom, who’d answer in Hebrew. She’d ask her teachers and friends. Odiney had a tendency —admittedly awkward — to ask people she didn’t know.

Eventually, 21 years old and armed with a camera and relentlessly open heart, she found herself talking to a man in a park. It was 2016. He was reading poetry; she, then working as a catalog model, was wondering what she was going to do with her life. Odiney remembers hearing the words “we are not really strangers.”

Odiney couldn’t shake the sentence. It became an epiphany, then a mission statement, and now it’s a brand. Last year, Odiney placed 150 of her soul-stirring questions on glossy red cards and packaged them as the world’s first purpose-driven card game.

A quarter of a million We’re Not Really Strangers games have been sold—available for $30 at retailers such as Urban Outfitters. Two million people are a part of her online community (she made the game free to download during the pandemic).

And thanks to celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Penn Badgley playing on Instagram—asking their friends “What are you overthinking right now?” and “Do you think I fall in love too easily?'"—We’re Not Really Strangers (WNRS, pronounced “winners”) has become something of a social media sensation.

Ross tells PEOPLE in this week's issue: “I love the game so much. WNRS is a game about connecting—something that feels tough to do in a pandemic. You get to have fun and lean in."

“It took me a long time to know my value,” says Odiney, now 25 and an entrepreneur. “I didn’t have a voice. Now I do.”

As a teenager, Odiney struggled with depression, which she defines as an “untraceable sadness that wouldn’t go away.” Depression gave way to anxiety, which led to worrying too much and eating too little. She tried to talk about it as much as she could—to a therapist and friends.

“I would sometimes hear, ‘I feel the same way.’ That didn’t always make me feel better immediately, but it did give me perspective," she says. "I knew I was not alone."

In 2016, Cards Against Humanity, a dark-humored card game, grew very popular. Odiney conceived a game to deepen existing relationships and help create new ones, as meaningful as Cards Against Humanity is irreverent.

“I wanted to game-ify meaningful connections. Even with levels—perception, connection, reflection,” she says.

The first game of WNRS was played with hand-written index cards in a park, where Odiney says she "watched people play and listened to them share the assumptions they’d made. I listened to them identify with each other.”

Today, after appearing on shows such as Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith (who collaborated with Odiney on a special deck of cards with Pinkett’s own questions), Odiney’s deep-feelings interrogatives might look a lot more polished, but the intention remains the same.

Odiney has plans for her brand, with merchandise (Diane von Furstenberg is a mentor) and a video series. But the reward for Odiney’s lifelong curiosity is something she worried she’d never find: purpose.