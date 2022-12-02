McDonald's Employees Who Helped Deliver Newborn in Bathroom Host Baby Shower for 'Little Nugget'

Alandria Worthy gave birth to baby girl Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips last week after stopping at an Atlanta-area McDonald's on the way to the hospital

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on December 2, 2022 07:27 PM
Baby shower at McDonald’s
Baby shower at McDonald’s. Photo: Derek Oladokun, Visage Temps for McDonald’s

After giving birth in an Atlanta-area McDonald's bathroom last week, Alandria Worthy returned to the fast-food restaurant for a baby shower hosted by the team members who helped deliver her baby.

Last week, Worthy gave birth to baby girl Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips with the help of Tunisia Woodward, Sha'querria Kaigler, and Keisha Blue-Murray.

On Wednesday, Worthy and her fiancé Deandre Phillips brought their baby girl back to McDonald's where they were surprised with baby essentials including wipes, diapers and a generous gift from the restaurant owner/operator.

The heroic crew members who sprang into action last week were also at the shower and spent most of the time doting on little Nandi. They've each been recognized with a gift card from the owner as part of McDonald's Thank You Crew initiative.

Baby shower at McDonald’s
Tunisia Woodward, Sha'querria Kaigler, and Keisha Blue-Murray. Derek Oladokun, Visage Temps for McDonald’s

The program launched earlier this year as a way for customers or fellow employees to recognize outstanding McDonald's crew members and managers who are going above and beyond.

Worthy was in labor and on her way to the hospital last week when she asked her fiancé to pull over so she could go to the bathroom. He stopped at the McDonald's.

"I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately," Worthy told local news affiliate 11 Alive in Atlanta. "It was an experience because it happened so fast."

Worthy started screaming and Woodward, the general manager of that location, came to help, the new mom recounted.

Woodward notified two colleagues, Kaigler and Blue-Murray, and all three readied to help deliver.

"Sha'querria grabbed the phone, dialed 911. Keisha ran, looking at the door," Woodward recalled.

By this point, Phillips went into the McDonald's to check on his fiancée and found her surrounded by the three female employees.

Baby shower at McDonald’s
Baby shower at McDonald’s. Derek Oladokun, Visage Temps for McDonald’s

Nandi was born three pushes and 15 minutes later, according to the news report.

The McDonald's employees immediately gave the little girl a cute McDonald's-centric nickname.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Firefighter Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim and Then Gives Birth

"I said, we're going to name her Little Nugget. That's her nickname: McDonald's Little Nugget," Woodward said.

"She's definitely a nugget," Phillips added. "My parents loved the name, too. We were like, 'Okay, it fits her. My little nugget.' "

