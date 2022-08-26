Maye Musk Sleeps in 'Garage' When Visiting Son Elon in Texas: 'Can't Have a Fancy House Near a Rocket Site'

Maye Musk reflected on spending time with Elon Musk in a sweeping new profile

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on August 26, 2022 05:03 PM
Maye Musk Elon Musk
Maye and Elon Musk. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Maye Musk is always down to spend time with her son Elon Musk — even if it means her lodgings aren't the most glamorous.

In a sweeping new profile for The Times in the U.K., the model and activist, 74, opened up about a range of topics, including her bond with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 51.

Although her billionaire son is the richest person in the world, Maye said he isn't interested in possessions "at all." Back in April, Elon himself said that he doesn't "even own a home right now," and stays "at friend's places."

Without going into specifics, Maye said that when she visits her son in Texas — where SpaceX headquarters are located — she has to "sleep in the garage."

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told the outlet.

As for her son's dreams of being able to send humans to Mars as soon as 2026, Maye shared that unlike Elon, she's not quite as committed to making the trip herself.

"You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me," she told The Times. "But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it."

Elsewhere in the profile, Maye reflected on the "hard times" she went through after the end of her marriage to Errol Musk, whom Elon has previously called "a terrible human being."

"Tosca and I were joking the other day about how we all lived in a one-bedroom apartment for a year," the model said, referring to her daughter Tosca Musk, a filmmaker and director.

"For a long time after I left my marriage, I had a pain in my gut. I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids," added Maye.

Reflecting on her 50th birthday, Maye said that "we couldn't afford" to have a party.

However, one of the investors in Zip2 — a web software company founded by Elon and his brother Kimbal, now a restaurateur and entrepreneur — offered up their home at the time.

"So the kids picked up not-so-fancy food and they gave me a little wooden house and a little wooden car and promised me that one day they would buy me the real thing," Maye recalled. "I said, 'That's so sweet,' thinking it would never happen. Next thing you know, that is what they did."

Throughout the years, Maye has remained a huge supporter of her son. In addition to attending the Met Gala together this year, Maye also spoke out after her son denied having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife, Nicole Shanahan — an allegation Shanahan denied as well.

In July, Maye took to Twitter to show her appreciation to two of her son's friends for publicly standing by him. "Thank you," Maye wrote. "You have been good friends of Elon over decades."

