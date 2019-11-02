Matthew McConaughey Helps Cook and Deliver Meals to First Responders Battling California Fires

Matthew McConaughey is giving back.

On Friday, the actor teamed up with disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief and Wild Turkey Bourbon to cook, prepare and deliver meals to first responders as multiple wildfires rage across his “second home” of California.

McConaughey — who has been the creative director of Wild Turkey since 2016 — kicked off the bourbon brand’s annual “With Thanks” campaign in Los Angeles by making BBQ turkey dinners for firefighters and other first responders battling the flames in southern California, and personally thanking them for their hard work.

The Oscar winner helped put together 800 dinners, which were delivered to over 20 fire stations. An additional 800 meals were also prepared for local homeless shelters.

“Teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief as part of the Wild Turkey “With Thanks” has never been more meaningful,” McConaughey, 49, said in a statement. “Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honor … We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.”

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, McConaughey introduced some of the volunteers and encouraged his followers to donate their money or time to Wild Turkey’s disaster relief efforts.

“Putting some food into bellies that are gonna need it,” the star said. “That’s what we’re doing here.”

McConaughey previously teamed up with Wild Turkey to recognize first responders from Hurricane Harvey with a turkey dinner in Houston, Texas.

Thousands of people up and down the coast of California have been evacuated as multiple wildfires rage across the state.

Nine days after it broke out, the Kincade Fire in the northern part of the state has so far burned more than 77,000 acres in Sonoma County, according to CalFire.

Further down in Los Angeles County, the Getty Fire has burned 745 acres and prompted more than 7,000 homes to take part in mandatory evacuations, with stars like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger among them. 10 homes have been destroyed and 15 damaged, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Tick Fire was recently fully contained after burning over 4,000 acres in Los Angeles County, according to CalFire.