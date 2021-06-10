Barbie Goes Green! Mattel Launches First Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Mattel is working towards a goal of having 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030

Mattel is doing its part to save the planet.

On Thursday, the company announced a new doll line, Barbie Loves the Ocean - the first of its kind made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The collection features three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts, as well as a Beach Shack playset and accessories, which are made from over 90% recycled plastic.

Mattel said the new collection, which varies in price from $9.99-$19.99, aligns with its goal of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all of its products and packaging by 2030.

"This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel's growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus," Richard Dickson, the president and chief operating officer of Mattel, said in a statement.

"At Mattel, our commitment is to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential," Dickson continued. "We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that's full of potential, too."

barbie goes green The "Barbie Loves the Ocean" collection | Credit: mattel

In addition to the new doll line, Mattel said they are continuing to promote sustainability through its Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Goal and The Future of Pink is Green brand campaign.

The FSC goal focuses on achieving 95% recycled or FSC-certified content in the paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021, according to Mattel.

The brand campaign, which is launching in partnership with advertising agency BBH LA, aims to leverage Mattel's iconic use of the color pink alongside the color green, which is often associated with protecting the planet.

Ultimately, the company hopes the campaign will contribute to a "greener future" and "educate kids on the importance of sustainability in an easily digestible way."

barbie goes green Accessories from the "Barbie Loves the Ocean" collection | Credit: mattel

Mattel is also planning to launch a new Barbie Vlogger episode and roll out a limited-edition line of 4ocean x Barbie bracelets.

The episode, titled "Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet," will be featured on Barbie's YouTube series and will teach young fans how to care for the planet.

The bracelets, created in partnership between Barbie and for-profit company 4ocean, were made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by artisans in Bali, according to Mattel.

For each pink bracelet sold, 4ocean vowed to pull one pound of trash from oceans, rivers and coastlines, while also using their voice to empower younger generations.

"Barbie Loves the Ocean is a prime example of sustainable innovations we'll make as part of creating a future environment where kids can thrive," Lisa McKnight, the senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement. "We are passionate about leveraging the scope and reach of our global platform to inspire kids to be a part of the change they want to see in the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Mattel Just Launched Gender-Neutral Dolls Allowing 'All Kids to Express Themselves Freely'

This isn't the first time that Mattel has used its platform for good.

The company previously unveiled a number of inclusive Barbie doll lines, including their Inspiring Women series, their gender-neutral dolls, dolls with diverse physical conditions and a line of election-inspired dolls.

In April 2020, Mattel also launched a line of collectible action figures under its subsidiary Fisher-Price to honor the individuals who were on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.