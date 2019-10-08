Order in the Court! Mattel Introduces Judge Barbies for Doll's 2019 Career of the Year

Barbie’s latest career path is taking her into the courtroom!

Mattel announced that its latest Career of the Year Barbie will be a judge doll, with the goal of encouraging “girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better,” the toy company said in a tweet Monday. The new Barbie’s launch comes just a few weeks after Barbie launched gender-neutral dolls.

Judge Barbie is available in different ethnicities and wears a classic judge’s robe with a gavel in hand.

“Barbie has had over 200 careers. We like to say, ‘There isn’t a plastic ceiling that Barbie hasn’t broken,'” Barbie’s global head Lisa McKnight told USA Today. McKnight added that the company was inspired after learning that “only 33% of sitting U.S. state judges are female.”

“Even though there is a record number of women [taking] office, there is still work to be done to reach all branches of government. In the US, women make up only one-third of sitting stage judges,” the company said in a press release.

“In 2019, Barbie is taking the stand as a Judge to inspire girls to explore judicial careers with the hopes that one day they will sit on the bench and make important decisions that can change the world for the better,” the release continued.

“Our hope is that girls will enjoy playing with the dolls and imagine themselves protecting the rights of others,” McKnight added to USA Today.

Barbie also announced a new partnership with GoFundMe.org to raise money and awareness for nonprofits She’s The First, She Should Run and Step Up, CNN reported. The money raised “will fund more work to identify solutions that help girls transcend the Dream Gap,” the press release said.

Last year, Barbie launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project, an “ongoing global initiative gives girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves.” The initiative was founded on research that shows that girls begin to think they are less capable than boys beginning at age five.

The Judge Barbie is available for $12.99 at retailers including Target, Walmart and Amazon.