Mattel Unveils Line of Collectible Toys Honoring Heroes Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

Playtime just got a whole lot more meaningful.

Mattel announced Wednesday that the company will honor the individuals who are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the release of a special edition line of collectible action figures and their Little People brand.

The toys, which will launch under the Mattel subsidiary Fisher-Price, will celebrate the everyday heroes who are working endlessly to keep their communities up and running during these uncertain times.

The #ThankYouHeroes assortment includes 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, and the company is also introducing a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker as well.

"#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and everyday heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders," Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, shared in a statement. "Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults."

All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the current health crisis.

"We launched #FirstRespondersFirst to support healthcare workers and their families who are on the frontlines of this pandemic," said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, one of the organizations behind the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative. "Mattel’s iconic brands and products speak to something deep within us. So it’s wonderful to see this new Fisher-Price collection not only bringing joy to children, but giving parents and caregivers a new way to honor healthcare first responders and everyday heroes and their families."

The Fisher-Price launch is set to be the first of several from Mattel brands designed to support today’s heroes, with others launching in the coming weeks as part of the Company’s new "Play it Forward" platform focused on getting Mattel brands to give back to communities during times of need.

In addition to the launch of #ThankYouHeroes, Mattel is contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making face shields and cloth face masks for medical professions. The toy manufacturing giant has also provided toy donations to non-profit partners including Feed the Children and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital among many others.

#ThankYouHeroes will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31. Each item will retail for $20, with $15 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst. Items are expected to ship to consumers by Dec. 31.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.