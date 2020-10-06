Mattel Unveils Susan B. Anthony Barbie Doll as Newest Addition to Inspiring Women Series

Mattel said they created the doll to celebrate "Susan's pioneering efforts and far-reaching impact" on women's suffrage

Election Day is approaching — and what better way to mark the occasion than with a Susan B. Anthony Barbie doll?

For Mattel's Inspiring Women Series, the company revealed a doll of Anthony in honor of her "pioneering efforts and far-reaching impact" in the fight for women's suffrage.

"On November 5, 1872, while protesting and leading the charge for women’s voting rights, Susan B. Anthony made a defiant move," the company wrote on its website. "She voted in the presidential election and was arrested at her home in Rochester, NY."

"This bold act, coupled with Susan’s determined spirit, helped pave the way for passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which prevents a woman from being denied the right to vote on the basis of sex," Mattel continued.

The doll has a similar appearance to the real Anthony, who died in 1906 at age 86, with her floor-length black dress accented with lace at the sleeves and bodice, a lace collar fastened with a cameo brooch, glasses and her hair pulled back into a bun.

It also comes with specially designed packaging, a doll stand and a certificate of authenticity, Mattel said.

Known as a "champion of temperance, abolition, the rights of labor and equal pay for equal work," Anthony was one of the most prominent leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in the late 19th century, said the National Women's History Museum.

Her efforts included co-creating the National Woman Suffrage Association with friend and fellow activist, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, co-founding the American Equal Rights Association and serving as co-editor of The Revolution, where she helped to promote and spread ideas of equality and rights for women, according to the museum.

Over the years, Anthony dedicated her time to giving speeches around the country, gathering signatures on petitions and lobbying Congress for women's rights — and her efforts ultimately paid off in 1920 when women were granted the right to vote in the 19th Amendment.

Unfortunately, Anthony did not live to see the milestone as she died 14 years earlier, but her legacy continues to live on today.

The Inspiring Women Series was launched by Barbie in 2018 on International Women's Day as a way to honor "historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," PEOPLE previously reported.

The line was also part of an effort to close what Barbie officials called the Dream Gap, the idea that girls are less likely than boys to remain confident and view their gender as smart and competent. In order to do that, Barbie launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a global initiative to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

Anthony's doll joins a number of other inspiring women icons in the line, including tennis icon Billie Jean King, activist Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride. Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald and modern nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale are also part of the series.