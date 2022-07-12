Matt King, Co-Founder of Popular Art Experience Meow Wolf, Dies: 'Community Is Devastated'

The Meow Wolf community is "in absolute shock by the sudden passing of Meow Wolf co-founder, artist and dearest friend Matt King," the company wrote on social media

Matt King, co-founder of the interactive art experience known as Meow Wolf, has died, according to the company.

Meow Wolf announced King's "sudden" death Tuesday in a social media post honoring the late artist. A cause and manner of death remain unclear.

"The Meow Wolf community is devastated and in absolute shock by the sudden passing of Meow Wolf co-founder, artist and dearest friend Matt King," the company wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone who knows and loves him," Meow Wolf added.

The company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meow Wolf was created in 2008, beginning as "an informal DIY collective of Santa Fe artists," according to its website. King was one of seven co-founders, alongside Sean Di Ianni, Corvas Brinkerhoff, Emily Montoya, Caity Kennedy, Benji Geary and Vince Kadlubek.

The House of Eternal Return was Meow Wolf's first location, which opened in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2016. Other exhibits have also opened up in Las Vegas and Denver.

The company said in its social media posts that King "was present at the very first Meow Wolf meeting in 2008" and helped create Meow Wolf's first immersive art show with Quinn Tincher.

Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said in a statement that "thousands" of people have been "deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"We will honor Matt's spirit by carrying his brilliance forward in our work and in our everyday lives, building upon the monumental legacy that he leaves behind," Tolosa said.

"Nothing speaks to Matt's influence more than the Meow Wolf community who is coming together in his honor," he added.

Marsi Gray, the company's senior creative producer, honored King in a post on her Facebook page, calling him "such a lovely, darling, gorgeous, funny funny funny, amazing presence."

"Such a hard worker, so dedicated, and likely the most beloved human in our whole company," she continued. "Our spirit animal. Laughter and play trailed around him, constantly. I think of Matt and I think of laughter."

In Meow Wolf's tribute to King on social media, the company remembered the artist "as both a collaborator and artist was like no other," describing him as being a "monumental, groundbreaking, otherworldly, and wild" person.

The company also said King "dedicated his life to Meow Wolf" and was both "fearless and untameable."

"This is a tremendous loss to the world," Meow Wolf wrote on Instagram. "And we are tremendously grateful to have shared time and space with him."

The company also said King's "life purpose" was "to create a better world for humanity," adding, "He did that."