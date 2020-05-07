5th Grade Math Teacher Delivers 150 Meals to Students Between Classes Online: 'I Love My Kids'

Jaleel King's trips are part of a larger effort to feed students in Holmes County, Mississippi, where school employees deliver 6,000 meals a day

In Holmes County, Mississippi, the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic poses a different, sinister threat: hunger.

It's one of the poorest counties in the United States, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, with more than 33% of the population living in poverty.

Each child in the Holmes County Consolidated School District qualifies for free school meals — the only nutritious food some students get, Jaleel King, a 5th-grade math teacher at Goodman-Pickens Elementary School, tells PEOPLE.

When the pandemic struck, forcing schools to temporarily close their doors, King, 27, sprung into action.

Monday through Friday King drives around in a big yellow school bus, delivering breakfast and lunch to students, all in between teaching his daily classes online. His trips are part of a district-wide effort to feed students — they deliver 6,000 meals a day throughout the county, relying on a stockpile of food and a fleet of 70 buses.

"In some cases, these meals may be the only food these kids will get throughout the day," says King, who grew up in Holmes County.

The delivery trips keep him in touch with students he no longer gets to see in his classroom.

“I love my kids,” he adds. “I’m the ultimate high five and hug teacher, so not being able to do that is sad, but I just enjoy seeing their faces and helping out.”

Another unexpected silver lining throughout the pandemic has been the strong relationships King has built with his students’ parents, he says.

Instead of conversations about student misconduct or late homework, “We check on each other over the phone, and ask, ‘How is everything? Is everybody okay? Is there anything you need?’” King says.

He continues: “Everyone’s appreciative, the parents are doing a really good job communicating with us, and I’m convinced that in the coming school year we’re going to have way better parental and community involvement after going through this together.”

Hattie Boone-Southern — whose kids Aubree, 9, and Andwon, 15, attend school in the district — calls the program “a blessing.”

It’s even critical, Boone-Southern tells PEOPLE, as parents lose their jobs or can’t get groceries.

From Pickens, Mississippi, where Boone-Southern lives with her husband and two kids, the nearest major grocery store is about 35 miles away, she says.

“It’s scary,” Boone-Southern adds. “Or you have to go to multiple stores to get what you need, and then you’re exposing yourself to the virus even more and putting your children at risk.”

Watching Aubree excitedly wave to the driver as they honk their horn back is the sweetest part of their family’s day.

Says Boone-Southern: “These teachers have gone above and beyond to make sure the kids are okay.”

