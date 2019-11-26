Maternity Ward Dresses Newborns as Frozen Characters: ‘They All Like Warm Hugs’

Image zoom Saint Luke's Health System

These adorable newborns are just too cute to “Let It Go.”

A Kansas hospital is thawing over even the most, er, Frozen of hearts by dressing up its newborns as pint-sized versions of Anna, Elsa and other beloved characters from the Disney hit Frozen.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park shared a sweet video showing off the infants in their crocheted costumes as the princess siblings and their sidekick Olaf.

The Anna-inspired outfit had black boots and a floral dress just like the character, and the look was completed with a cap that featured her long red braids — white streak included!

Image zoom Babies dressed as Anna and Elsa

The baby dressed as Elsa, meanwhile, wore a teal gown, and topped off the look with a hat that featured blond braids.

“Let them in! Let them see! Our maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South has been ‘Frozen’ over,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke’s. Don’t let it go! #Frozen2.”

The video also included footage of staffers dressing the tots in their special costumes.

The clip was met with joy on Facebook, including from mom Jenae Haydu, who said her daughter was among those dressed up.

“Thanks Saint Luke’s for letting my little Charlotte be princess Anna for a day!!” she wrote. “It was soo cute and fun. We loved every minute of it.”

According to Parents, the costumes come from a Texas-based Etsy shop that also offers costumes from movies like Wonder Woman, Toy Story and Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 hit theaters on Nov. 22 and smashed box office records to become the animated film with the biggest opening of all time, pulling in $350.2 million in its opening weekend.