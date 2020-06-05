Massive 'Black Lives Matter' Tribute Painted on Road to White House, Thanks to Mayor and Artists

A massive street mural reading “Black Lives Matter” appeared in Washington, D.C. early Friday, spanning two large city blocks that lead to the front of the White House.

The capital yellow letters stretch from sidewalk to sidewalk on 16 St., between K and H streets, and were authorized by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, the Washington Post reported.

Rose Jaffe was among those who helped paint the statement, which comes as countless people across the United States continue to stage protests in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd.

Jaffe told the Post that local artists and city work crews started painting around 4 a.m., and were still going more than five hours later.

"There was a dispute this week about whose street this is," Bowser’s chief of staff John Falcicchio wrote on Twitter. "Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is DC's street and to honor demonstrators who [were] peacefully protesting on Monday evening."

Meanwhile, Bowser also announced that a section of 16th St. in front of the White House has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Its placement so close to the White House comes amid clashes between Mayor Bowser and President Donald Trump, who has expressed solidarity with Floyd’s family but has spent much of his time railing against protesters and encouraged a massive military presence to “dominate the streets,” as he said Monday night.

Many of the protests in cities like New York, Los Angeles and D.C. have been peaceful, though some have escalated into chaos with looting, vandalism and law enforcement officials using force against protesters.

Image zoom DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty

Bowser on Thursday asked Trump to withdraw all “extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from D.C., citing the fact that the protests had remained peaceful, and that police did not make one arrest in the city on Wednesday night.

“Our police and incident command have clear channels of communication and roles and it is important to note that these additional, unidentified units are operating outside of established chains of command,” she wrote in a letter shared to Twitter. “This multiplicity of forces can breed dangerous confusion, such as when helicopters are used in a war-like tactic to frighten and disperse peaceful protestors.”

Her message came days after Trump falsely accused her on Twitter of refusing to let city police help the Secret Service during a protest outside the White House last week — comments she later called “gross,” according to The Hill.

Trump, meanwhile, has been under fire in the city after authorities on Monday cleared protesters from Lafayette Square to make way for him to walk from the White House to St. John’s Church for a photo-op.

The White House said the president's church appearance projected resolve.

Though Friday’s “Black Lives Matter” show of solidarity was praised by some on social media, Black Lives Matter DC criticized Bowser, and called the mural “a performative distraction from real policy changes.”

“Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history,” the group said on Twitter. “This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.